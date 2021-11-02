Shipshape to build Network Operations Center in Birmingham, announces investment partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shipshape, a company with a vision for all homes to be safe, reliable and efficient, announced plans to build a Network Operations Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Network Operations Center will be housed at 2222 Arlington Avenue, a reborn Class-A office building in Midtown Birmingham delivered by New York City’s D&A Companies and the local FiveStone Group. Shipshape will occupy the top floor and secured signage rights for the building.

The company plans to grow to more than 750 employees by 2025. Shipshape’s Birmingham-based Network Operations Center will bring high-tech, high-wage jobs to the region, including home assistants who help homeowners nationwide save time, money and energy while taking care of their homes.

“We have been extremely impressed with the level of talent in Alabama and are excited to continue to invest in the community as we expand our business,” said Courtney Sczudlak, Director of Home Assistant Operations.

In 2020, Shipshape participated in Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, sponsored by Alabama Power, the Alabama Department of Commerce, Altec and PowerSouth. This program laid the foundation for Shipshape’s relationship with Alabama Power.

Following the Techstars program, Shipshape worked closely with the research and development team from Southern Company, Alabama Power’s parent company, as well as Alabama Power’s Smart Neighborhoods team, to test and evaluate the Shipshape platform.

“We instantly aligned with Alabama Power in our values and mission. It’s a remarkable company run by good people focused on improving the lives of their customers and the state,” said Alexander Linn, Founder & CEO of Shipshape.

Recently, Alabama Power, along with other local and national investors participated in the latest round of fundraising for Shipshape. This strategic investment from Alabama Power further demonstrates its commitment to energy efficiency and providing meaningful benefits to homeowners, local businesses and communities.

In addition to the partnership with Alabama Power, Shipshape is demonstrating its commitment to the Birmingham economy with plans to hire locally. “The startup ecosystem in Birmingham has matured dramatically over the past decade and Shipshape recognizes Alabama as a major opportunity for development,” said Ryan Dalton, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer of Shipshape.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape’s software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to open a whole new era of the smart home. Shipshape is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit: http://www.shipshape.ai.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

About D&A Companies

D&A Companies was founded in 2018. D&A is made of architect, engineering, real estate, and construction professionals bound by conviction in the value of their work. The firm has collectively managed over 1,000,000 square feet of ground-up construction and adaptive reuse of buildings valued at over $1 billion. These include residential, hospitality, and mixed-use buildings, including seven major projects in New York City, New York State, the Southeast, the Midwest, and counting. D&A’s three partners bring 40 years of collective experience in real estate acquisitions, underwriting, architecture, construction, marketing, and sales. The firm is driven to leave a legacy of beautiful, well-designed, quality buildings while building strong partnerships along the way. Architecture is central to D&A’s foundation. The firm’s expertise in architecture and construction contributes greatly to value of the projects D&A undertakes. The partners’ experience as project managers grounds all design to the realities of time, budget, constructability, and serviceability. The interplay of these disciplines is fundamental to D&A’s ability to deliver projects that are both successful and timeless. Learn more at dacompanies.com.