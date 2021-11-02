AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Sunset Life Insurance Company of America Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Sunset Life Insurance Company of America (Kansas City, MO).

Sunset Life Insurance Company of America’s ratings were placed under review with developing implications following the announcement that Cordillera Holdings has acquired the company. Cordillera Holdings, founded in 2020, is a holding company focused on investing in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. Under the leadership of Nathan Gemmiti, Cordillera will use Sunset Life Insurance Company of America to sell retirement-oriented fixed annuities.

The developing implications reflect that AM Best is awaiting information concerning the financial position of Cordillera Holdings and the business plan and projections of Sunset Life Insurance Company of America under its new ownership.

