Retail Value Inc. Announces Contract to Sell Green Ridge Square

BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 2, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) announced that the general due diligence period had expired under an agreement to sell Green Ridge Square located in Grand Rapids, Michigan to a third party purchaser for $23.3 million in cash, subject to adjustment for certain closing pro-rations, allocations, credits, closing costs and escrows. Closing remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds three assets in the continental U.S. and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

