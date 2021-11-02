Talis Healthcare Teams with Wayne Health to Open Outpatient Infusion Clinic in Detroit

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talis Healthcare, a national leader in infusion services, has teamed with Wayne Health, a non-profit, multi-specialty physician practice group affiliated with Wayne State University School of Medicine, to open a new outpatient infusion clinic in Midtown Detroit. The new clinic, which opened yesterday at 400 Mack Detroit Health Center, offers convenient access to infusion care to treat immunological and inflammatory diseases.

The comfortable, contemporary infusion clinic serves patients with conditions such as systemic lupus, Crohn’s disease, connective tissue diseases, multiple sclerosis and other neuropathies that can improve through treatment with biological agents.

Talis Healthcare, a national leader in infusion services, will serve as Wayne Health’s operational partner for the clinic.

“The use of biologic agents is growing and has become a treatment of choice for many diseases with an inflammatory or immunologic basis,” said Aris Q. Urbanes, M.D., medical director of the Wayne Health Infusion Clinic. “Many of these diseases disproportionately affect specific populations and have an environmental component to their cause and course. The opening of this clinic will greatly enhance the care we are able to offer these patients.”

“It’s a great honor to collaborate with Wayne Health and help meet the need for accessible infusion care services in Detroit,” said Brian Zweben, president of Talis Healthcare. “Our mission at Talis is to offer state-of-the-art infusion services while always putting the patient first – and we’ve been doing that across the country at multiple locations. It’s rewarding to be able to launch a clinic in the Detroit region where highly-skilled clinicians can provide this much-needed care in a comfortable and private setting.”

These services fall under the umbrella of Wayne Health’s Center for Population Health Accountability, offering innovative, community-based and mobile approaches to “whole-person” care, addressing physical and behavioral health needs and social determinants that diminish health and well-being.

Patients can contact the Wayne Health Infusion Clinic by calling 313-448-9870 or by emailing InfusionClinic@med.wayne.edu. To schedule an appointment with a Wayne Health provider at the Detroit Mack Health Center or another location, call 877 WAYNE-HC (877-929-6342).

About Wayne Health

Wayne Health is a non-profit, multi-specialty physician practice group affiliated with Wayne State University School of Medicine. With nearly 400 physicians and advanced practice providers in 50 medical specialties, Wayne Health offers a full spectrum of care, from birth to end-of-life, for individuals and families throughout southeastern Michigan. Wayne Health multi-specialty clinics are conveniently located in Detroit, Dearborn, Southfield and Troy, with single-specialty clinics in Livonia (Psychiatry), Monroe (Dermatology) and Taylor (Ophthalmology). For more information, visit www.waynehealthcares.org.

About Talis Healthcare

Founded in 2017 and operating at multiple locations across the country, Talis Healthcare, headquartered in Houston, TX, has become one of the nation’s leading patient-focused operators of infusion and injection services centers. For patients living with chronic conditions requiring infusion treatment, Talis offers highly skilled clinical teams providing flexible, easy-to-schedule infusion services in comfortable and private settings. For more information, visit www.talishealthcare.com.