Spalding, Georgia Announces Partnership with WavCom for Fiber Internet Expansion

WAVERLY HALL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The county of Spalding, Georgia announced today it has entered into a partnership with Waverly Hall-based fiber optic Internet service provider WavCom to provide affordable real high-speed Internet access to more than 600 currently underserved Spalding County homes and businesses. WavCom brings extensive experience building and operating fiber optic Internet networks and the County of Spalding is in the process of seeking an ARPA Broadband grant to help fund the initiative. WavCom is a subsidiary of Highline, which is a nationwide fiber internet service provider that has been providing communications services to homes and businesses for more than 125 years.

“We are proud of the relationship we have developed with Spalding County. The County officials are very closely aligned with WavCom’s goal of solving the digital divide in rural Georgia,” commented Dillon Watson, WavCom Operations Manager. “This partnership compliments similar partnerships WavCom has in place with Pike and Upson Counties. This regional approach will allow us to accelerate deployment to these areas that need better internet service.”

“WavCom has been actively deploying fiber in the region, and we understand the importance of expanding to these homes that are truly unserved and are excited about this opportunity,” added Deb Rand, WavCom President and CEO of the Highline South/West Region. “The increased need for fast, reliable and economical real high-speed Internet, on a timeline that makes the greatest impact, has become a priority for rural Georgia Counties. Partnerships like these bring an expedient and long-term solution to unserved and underserved residents with the best gigabit fiber technology.”

“We think that it is important that we bring Broadband solutions to the county level instead of waiting for the Federal Broadband Acts to help us. Creating fast and reliable Internet options for the residents and businesses of Spalding County is important to our continued success as a growing county,” said Dr. Steve Ledbetter, Spalding County Manager. “WavCom brings decades of broadband experience and will help us accomplish our common regional goal related to connectivity.”

WavCom and the other Highline brand companies are building gigabit fiber internet networks all across the country, delivering real high-speed Internet to tens of thousands of unserved, underserved and unhappily served Americans. Highline acquired WavCom in August 2021, and the brand name that will continue is Highline. Highline works closely within its partner and part-owner Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG) for the design, engineering, and construction of their gigabit Fiber-to-the-Premise networks. AEG has worked with municipalities, rural electric cooperatives and internet service providers for over 25 years and has built over 50,000 miles of fiber plant, passing almost 3 million homes, with over 130 FTTP projects completed across the country. All of this work brings real high-speed Internet to customers in order to narrow the digital divide that has been widening in rural areas.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet speed available – at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs for thousands of residents and businesses in Georgia, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas.