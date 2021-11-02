Stonepeak and Bellinger Complete Aviation Sector’s First Broadly Syndicated Aircraft Loan Securitization

NEW YORK & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak Partners LP (“Stonepeak”), a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Bellinger Asset Management (“Bellinger”), an investment management firm focused on the origination and management of investments in aviation, have completed the aviation sector’s first broadly syndicated aircraft loan securitization. SALT 2021-1 Trust (the “Issuer”) issued a total of US$893.477 million of notes backed by loans secured by 156 aircraft operated by 45 airline operators located in 29 jurisdictions. The underlying credit counterparties in the portfolio include top tier leasing companies and airlines.

The transaction represents the successful refinancing of the first joint investment made by Stonepeak and Bellinger since the launch of the firms’ diversified, independent aviation investment platform in May 2021. The transaction utilized a traditional aircraft ABS structure and rating methodology but adopted CLO technology to offer investors enhanced structural features and protections. Five tranches of secured notes were issued, with the three senior-most tranches receiving investment grade ratings.

The offering, which represents the biggest US aviation securitization seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was more than three times over-subscribed. Funds managed by affiliates of Stonepeak and Bellinger will retain the equity in the SALT 2021-1 transaction, and Bellinger Loan Management Pte. Limited, an affiliate of Bellinger, will act as Servicer for the loan portfolio.

Luke Taylor, Senior Managing Director and Executive Committee Member at Stonepeak said, “We are very pleased to have successfully completed our first asset backed securitization in the aviation sector. The SALT 2021-1 transaction is an important milestone in the growth of our aviation investment platform with Bellinger.”

Kyu Dong-Yu, Managing Director and Head of Aviation at Stonepeak said, “We are excited to bring the first public aircraft loan securitization to market and open up a new channel of financing for the sector. We see this as a transformative transaction for both the development of our aviation private credit strategy and for the broader aviation industry. We look forward to identifying additional opportunities to finance transactions utilizing this innovative structure.”

René Mansveld, Managing Partner of Bellinger, said, “We believe that private credit will play an increasingly important role in aviation finance as some traditional aviation finance banks retreat from the sector or focus on their core, strategic relationships. Access to efficient, long-term and match-funded capital and a broad-base of institutional investors is critical to the success of any aviation private credit strategy. With the SALT 2021-1 transaction, we used a mix of traditional aircraft ABS and CLO technology to create a new offering that was very well supported by institutional investors. We are well placed to replicate that technology for future transactions.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as co-lead structuring agents and co-lead bookrunners on the transaction and Citi and Mizuho Securities served as bookrunners. Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC was the sole rating agency on the transaction. Allen & Overy LLP served as legal advisor to the Issuer and Milbank LLP served as legal advisor to the co-lead initial purchasers.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $39 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, power and renewable energy, transport and logistics, and water. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Austin, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://stonepeakpartners.com.

About Bellinger

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Sydney, Bellinger is a privately owned investment management firm that manages investments in alternative assets on behalf of its wholesale and institutional clients. Bellinger’s affiliated entity, Bellinger Aviation, was established in Singapore in 2013 as a full-service aviation investment manager. Bellinger Aviation provides aviation sector and asset expertise across all key disciplines including investment origination and analysis, lease management, technical asset management, aircraft remarketing, legal and finance.