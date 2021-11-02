Market Study Reveals 89% of Companies Struggle with Data and System Integration; Driving iPaaS Adoption

Leverage the TeamDynamix iPaaS platform with pre-built connectors and workflow templates. This onboarding template is to create a workflow to reduce the manual steps associated with onboarding a new employee. Easily create user accounts and kick-off tickets to provision hardware, building access, and even a welcome text! (Photo: Business Wire)

iPaaS is helping companies integrate applications and build workflows without any coding or scripting. TeamDynamix offers a low-cost iPaaS platform that is designed to supercharge your organization without draining IT resources or budgets. Integrate systems such as Workday, Ellucian Banner, DocuSign, Salesforce, AWS, the AD, Office365 and hundreds more using a library of pre-built connectors and a visual flow builder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A market study conducted by IDG and TeamDynamix examined challenges and opportunities related to enterprise integration and automation. Findings indicate that companies need to sync data and build automation between hundreds of applications without point-to-point integration. Most organizations (89%) say they currently have a data integration backlog, regardless of whether integrations are handled completely in-house or with the help of third parties.

“Organizations simply cannot keep up with the integrations they need as new applications are introduced or swapped out, and as resources turn over,” says Andrew Graf, Chief Product Officer at TeamDynamix. “The struggle is to keep up with the pace and to sustain the integrations.” The study reveals that 27% of companies have already invested in iPaaS and another 66% have plans to do so in the next 12 – 24 months.

Results suggest that iPaaS - Integration Platform as a Service is the way of the future, a foundation for digital transformation. According to Gartner, iPaaS is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software market segments. The global iPaaS market is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2024. “Organizations are turning to iPaaS,” Graf says. “It’s the only viable method of synchronizing data and building automations between all of these tools.”

Respondents cite many potential benefits:

Better security (78%)

Seamless addition of new integrations (78%)

Better visibility into LOB integration activity (71%)

Reduced burden on IT teams (70%)

Ability to easily add automation rules (63%)

TeamDynamix offers a low-cost way forward. Using iPaaS, companies leverage a library of pre-built connectors to common platforms such as Workday, DocuSign, Salesforce, Ellucian Banner, and hundreds more. With a visual flow builder, users can create workflows or synchronize data without any coding or scripting.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one, simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise connectivity and workflow with a full enterprise integration platform – iPaaS. Life is complicated enough… we make it easier.