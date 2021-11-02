Keller Williams and Kaplan Partner on Groundbreaking Real Estate School

AUSTIN, Texas & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has partnered with Kaplan, one of the world’s most diversified global education organizations, to create the KW School of Real Estate (KSCORE), a national, first-of-its-kind, fully-digital real estate training program.

“We’re very excited to be partnered with Kaplan Real Estate Education, renowned for its training and educational services expertise, as we launch our KW School of Real Estate,” said Marc King, president, KW. “The synergy of KW and Kaplan, two world-class brands in training and education, will transform how our industry provides education for today’s aspiring real estate agents.”

Through the partnership, KSCORE will offer a state-approved prelicensing curriculum, via Kaplan Real Estate Education, for aspiring real estate agents and continued real estate education credits for existing agents1.

Kaplan Real Estate Education’s platform offers distinct education-delivery formats, including home study, online, and live online courses, along with flexible schedules and a wide selection of state-approved courses and packages.

A trailblazing real estate school offering, KSCORE will also offer business and professional development strategies. Students will have access to tools, tips, and personalized coaching built on KW’s award-winning training and coaching programs.

Through the state-approved licensing provided by Kaplan Real Estate Education and ongoing training of new real estate agents via KSCORE, KW aims to bring the industry’s real estate agent population more in line with the demographic breakdown of the U.S. population.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Data USA, 6% of all real estate agents and brokers are Black, compared to 12% of the U.S. population that identified as Black; 8% of agents and brokers are Hispanic, compared to 12% of the U.S. population; and 4% are Asian, compared to 6% of the population.

“Through financial assistance opportunities offered via our market centers, we’re seeking to balance the racial makeup of our industry with that of the general population,” said King. “We see this deliberate effort as crucial to closing the homeownership gap for historically marginalized communities in our country.”

“This innovative and comprehensive real estate education and training program positions Keller Williams at the front door of the industry,” said Toby Schifsky, executive director, Kaplan Real Estate Education. “Kaplan's enterprise licensing solution helps Keller Williams eliminate several significant friction points in their new agent onboarding process. The commitment from Keller Williams to their new agents is significant, and we look forward to providing positive student outcomes for each of them.”

Molly de Mattos, tapped as “dean” of KSCORE, has been an active real estate agent since 2005. De Mattos continues to serve as an instructor for Keller Williams University, a coach for KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW, and as a co-owner of The Matt & Molly Team, an Asheville, North Carolina-based real estate team.

“Beginning in 2022, we expect to add more than 15,000 new agents annually to Keller Williams and our industry with this program,” said de Mattos. “Through this critical endeavor, we will make entry into real estate more accessible than ever before.”

“KSCORE represents our most forward-looking and aggressive step we’re taking as a brand to match our actions to the strong commitment we’ve made to our diversity, equity and inclusion goals,” said de Mattos.

Currently more than 250 KW market centers are actively part of the phase-one rollout of KSCORE.

The brand expects that number to increase to more than 500 market centers by early 2022 when the school is expected to be operational in 24 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota; Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York; North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin2.

KW and Kaplan Real Estate Education have plans to further scale rapidly nationwide.

Kaplan Real Estate Education is the country’s premier full-service educator providing real estate licensing, exam prep, and continuing education courses. Kaplan Real Estate Education’s licensing and exam-prep courses are the most up-to-date and accurate courses available and directly reflect what candidates will experience on state licensing exams.

Kaplan Real Estate Education instructors are industry professionals that not only guide candidates through the course content but help build a foundation for a successful career in real estate. Kaplan Real Estate Education’s market-sensitive continuing education programs keep real estate professionals at the front of the industry throughout their careers.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,080 offices and 195,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, Keller Manage, and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

About Kaplan

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement, and other university support services.

With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

For more information, please visit kaplan.com.

