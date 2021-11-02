Paysafe Platform Launches With SuperBook Sports in Colorado and New Jersey

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that its platform is live in Colorado and New Jersey with SuperBook™ Sports, the iconic sports-betting brand operated by the SBOpco LLC operating company. Players wagering with SuperBook Sports’ online and mobile sportsbook can now select from a full range of traditional and alternative payment methods.

Building on 35 years of sports-betting experience through its flagship operations in Las Vegas, SuperBook Sports is expanding its presence nationwide, with its initial launch in Colorado in October 2020 followed by New Jersey in August. The SuperBook Sports brand has become synonymous with expansive betting menus, superior pricing and risk, as well as being home to one of the world’s most prestigious professional football handicapping contests.

Through its upgraded mobile presence, the SuperBook Sports app and website enable customers to bet on an array of local, national and international sports markets, including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, and soccer. By plugging into the Paysafe platform through a simple, streamlined integration, SuperBook Sports can now provide its players with a broad range of depositing and payout choices. These include credit and debit cards processed through the Paysafe gateway, online bank transfer, and alternative payment methods such as the Skrill USA digital wallet and paysafecard eCash solution as well as third-party solutions.

Paysafe’s platform will strengthen SuperBook Sports’ relationship with existing and future customers, given payments’ established role in supporting U.S. sportsbooks’ player acquisition. Frictionless payments and payouts in particular are the most important factor for American sports bettors when selecting a gaming brand, and prioritized over brand reputation, promotions, competitive odds, and sports markets offered, according to Paysafe’s Q4 2020 research.

SuperBook Sports will also benefit from the Paysafe platform’s sophisticated back-end analytics and reporting suite, allowing the operator to analyze and optimize individual payment methods and the brand’s overall payment offering. In addition, by leveraging Paysafe’s two-decade expertise in gaming-specific risk and fraud, the platform’s infrastructure will protect the brand and secure players’ data.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re excited to partner with SuperBook Sports, which has already shown strong growth in the Colorado sports-betting market. We’re confident that our payment platform, with its state-of-the-art analytics suite, will help SuperBook Sports build on its initial success through 2022 by providing customers with all the ways they want to pay.”

Jay Kornegay, Executive Vice President at SuperBook Sports, commented: “Payments are a critical part of the wagering experience, and we’re very focused on strengthening our payment offering and the overall depositing experience for our customers. It was a logical next step to partner with Paysafe, whose cutting-edge payment platform will be a game changer for us and for our players.”

###

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited’s consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. The company now supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 18 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports is one of the most recognized, respected and trusted sportsbooks in the industry and is licensed to SBOpco by Westgate Resorts. SuperBook Sports and SBOpco, LLC offer gaming partners access to an industry leading sports-betting experience with top rated customer service both in-person and on mobile devices through the SuperBook Sports app. For additional information, visit Superbook.com.