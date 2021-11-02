MathWorks Announces Pearson to Offer Automated MATLAB Assessment Tool on the MyLab Engineering Digital Learning Platform

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists, in partnership with Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today announced the integration of the MATLAB® Grader™ tool in Pearson’s MyLab Engineering digital learning platform. Now with MATLAB Grader, educators can scale assessments and autograde MATLAB assignments with the Thinking Like an Engineer: An Active Learning Approach interactive course, the most widely used Introduction to Engineering material in the market.

“Integrating MATLAB Grader with the MyLab Engineering platform brings Thinking Like an Engineer to a new level of interactivity to enhance student engagement and learning,” said P.J. Boardman, MathWorks Director of Educational Marketing. “First-year engineering students will hone both their technical and problem-solving skills with instant feedback using the same software used by professional engineers worldwide. Faculty will now be able to automatically grade MATLAB code and immediately assess where students have challenges to help focus them on areas of improvement.”

Thinking Like an Engineer on the MyLab Engineering platform provides first-year engineering students with a personalized interactive learning environment, where they can learn at their own pace and measure their progress through the online homework, assessment and study features.

“The addition of MATLAB Grader to the Thinking Like an Engineer MyLab Engineering course further enhances the learning experience by enabling students to submit MATLAB code and receive instant feedback,” said Linea Rowe, Pearson Vice President, Product Management. “This technology will help students succeed and drive insights for instructors to improve key goals like student progression.”

MATLAB ​​is the language of technical computing and has been adopted by more than 6,500 universities as a fundamental tool for learning, teaching, and research in engineering and science. Thinking Like an Engineer/MyLab Engineering featuring MATLAB Grader is available now. To learn more and request an instructor evaluation copy, go to https://www.mathworks.com/academia/books/matlab-grader/thinking-like-an-engineer-stephan.html.

Thinking Like an Engineer; An Active Learning Approach is authored by Elizabeth A. Stephan, David R. Bowman, William J. Park, William D. Martin, and Matthew W. Ohland.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink® are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5,000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world’s leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks and MATLAB Grader is a trademark of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.