Groupon, Google Team Up to Help Google Pay Users Grab Life by the Groupon

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Groupon––the go-to destination for local experiences––announced a new U.S. distribution arrangement with Google. Under the terms of the agreement and upon launch of the partnership in early 2022, Google Pay mobile app users will have convenient access––in the Google Pay app––to the thousands of unique local experiences and travel inventory available in the Groupon marketplace.

“At Groupon, we’re focused on becoming the destination for local experiences by connecting consumers to merchants. This new partnership with Google Pay will greatly expand our ability to help merchants reach new customers and make it easier for more consumers to tap into the thousands of experiences available in the Groupon marketplace,” said Aaron Cooper, Interim CEO, Groupon. “Over the past 18 months, we’ve made meaningful progress expanding our inventory and modernizing our marketplace by making it easier for merchants and customers to do more with Groupon. We’re so excited Google Pay users will now have a convenient way to access our marketplace.”

As part of Groupon’s strategy to grow share in its $1 trillion addressable market and to capture more of the 80-plus Grouponable moments happening every year, the company has focused on improving the merchant and customer value propositions. For merchants, Groupon has enhanced the ways they can interact with the Groupon marketplace by enabling them to add more of their full menu, extending their reach to new and existing customers and giving them the monetization levels they need to achieve healthy unit economics. For customers, Groupon has focused on giving them the value, selection and convenience they want and have come to expect from a modern marketplace by launching a new, personalized user experience in North America aimed at driving greater sell-through of its expanded inventory and removing restrictions from local experiences to encourage repeat purchases.

“As a two-sided marketplace, Groupon provides both consumers and merchants with a unique value proposition. Consumers come to Groupon because we have one of the widest selections of local experiences at great values,” said Simon Goodall, Chief Revenue Officer, Groupon. “And as one of the largest pay-for-performance advertising platforms for small businesses, we believe this new partnership will give merchants even greater distribution and help drive more customers through their doors.”

“By teaming up with Groupon, we’re able to help more small businesses make connections with consumers who are eager to get out and explore the world around them,” said Bharathi Ramavarjula, Head of Google Pay. “This partnership will make it easier than ever for Google Pay users to browse, click and purchase the fun and affordable experiences available in the Groupon marketplace.”

The Groupon and Google distribution partnership will go live in the first half of 2022.

Companies interested in featuring Groupon’s local experience inventory, should visit Groupon.com/developers for more information.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.