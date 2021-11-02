Vivoka Adds ID R&D Voice Biometrics to the Latest Version of Its Voice Development Kit

METZ, France & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDVoice® from ID R&D, a Mitek company, is now available in the latest version of the Vivoka Voice Development Kit (VDK), providing a simplified way for developers to build and test applications that benefit from advanced voice biometrics.

Vivoka’s user-friendly, graphical interface removes complexity with a single software voice development kit that includes all the technologies a developer might need to build a powerful, modern voice application. Vivoka is currently the only solution that comprises a complete range of embedded voice technologies from multiple providers, giving developers the ability to easily benchmark, develop and test their use cases. The specialized software development kit allows any company or developer to configure an offline voice solution composed of one or more advanced voice capabilities - all in one place.

ID R&D’s breakthrough voice biometric technology is highly accurate, fast, and small enough to run on a Neural Processing Unity (NPU), opening up new possibilities for emerging use cases. The robust product works with ultra-short speech utterances and is text and language independent. Vivoka’s V3 VDK also includes ID R&D voice biometric anti-spoofing for detecting attacks that use recorded or synthesized speech.

ID R&D won first place in the Short-duration Speaker Verification (SdSV) Challenge 2021, which tests speaker verification in the microphone channel. The company has also proven accuracy levels that meet the Android authentication guidelines (1:10000 accuracy).

“Biometrics has the unique ability to bring instant personalization and authentication to voice-enabled applications and devices of all kinds,” said Alexey Khitrov, ID R&D CEO. “It’s a natural fit and completely frictionless for users who don’t need to do anything other than speak their request for the system to quickly and accurately identify them. Running voice biometrics at the edge brings never-before realized value to smart speakers, smart cameras, connected cars, robotics and more.”

“As the voice market continues to evolve, new use cases for speech technology will benefit from faster and easier ways for developers and companies to build and test their ideas. Our partnership with ID R&D provides access to state-of-the-art voice biometrics through our Voice Development Kit, opening up new possibilities for our customers to utilize speech technology to create better, more secure user experiences,” said William Simonin, CEO at Vivoka.

Today’s announcement builds on the two companies’ expertise. ID R&D Voice Biometrics works alongside automatic speech recognition (ASR) offered through the Vivoka VDK. It also works with Vivoka’s transcription capabilities to quickly identify individual speakers in multi-speaker scenarios.

The Vivoka Voice Development Kit 3.0 is available with a complete range of advanced voice capabilities for developers. The VDK offers unparalleled access to the voice ecosystem and currently powers thousands of products in fields such as Consumer Electronics, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Mobility, and Aerospace. Learn more at vivoka.com

About Vivoka

Vivoka is a French company located in Metz and founded in 2015 by William SIMONIN. Thanks to its innovative solutions, Vivoka has become the French leader in voice recognition with the Voice Development Kit. It allows any company and developer to configure an embedded voice assistant composed of one or more offline voice technologies in record time. Vivoka won the coveted Innovation Award at CES 2019. A feat it repeated by winning the Innovation Award in the Smart Cities category at CES 2020. Accompanied by a dynamic team of about 30 employees, Vivoka has managed to double the number of its customers this past year.

About ID R&D

ID R&D, a Mitek company, is an award-winning provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. With one of the strongest R&D teams in the industry, ID R&D consistently delivers innovative, best-in-class biometric capabilities that raise the bar in terms of usability and performance. Our proven products have achieved superior results in industry-leading challenges, third-party testing, and real-world deployments in more than 40 countries. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, messaging, and telephone channels, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. ID R&D is based in New York, NY.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.