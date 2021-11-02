Grabango’s Checkout-Free Technology Introduced at Multiple Arizona Circle K Stores

With Grabango, shoppers skip the traditional checkout line and scan the Grabango app when they’re done shopping. Receipts are delivered in the Grabango app for a seamless shopping experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With Grabango, shoppers skip the traditional checkout line and scan the Grabango app when they’re done shopping. Receipts are delivered in the Grabango app for a seamless shopping experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grabango, a leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing grocery and convenience stores, today announced the first-ever multi-store rollout in select Arizona Circle K stores. Grabango’s checkout-free solution is now available across six Circle K stores in the greater Tucson area.

The six Circle K locations where shoppers can checkout with Grabango and easily skip the line are located at 15935 N. Oracle Road in Tucson; and in Marana at 11403 W. Tangerine Road, 3880 W. Tangerine Road, 5725 W. Ina Road, 4540 W. Ina Road, and 5633 W. Cortaro Road.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we’re working with Circle K and its parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, on the largest rollout of checkout-free retrofits to date,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “Couche-Tard is a sophisticated global partner that’s a leader in delivering technology to benefit its customers. Together, we’re fulfilling the promise of making convenience stores more convenient.”

“We are passionate about exploring technology that empowers our store teams and helps make our customers’ lives a little easier every day,” said Magnus Tägtström, Head of Global Digital Innovation at Couche-Tard. “We’re looking forward to seeing Grabango’s autonomous checkout solution support our ongoing efforts to make the store experience as seamless and frictionless as possible for our on-the-go customers.”

Since its founding in 2016, Grabango has been on a mission to improve daily life by eliminating lines and saving people time. The company delivers on this promise by bringing its checkout-free technology to existing stores where people already shop. Grabango is expanding rapidly and has already deployed more than 75,000 square feet of shopping floor. The seamless shopping experience it delivers is quickly becoming the global standard, especially for multi-store rollouts.

Last year, Grabango was the first company to retrofit its checkout-free technology into an already operating store and has raised $73 million in total capital to date. With the expansion of coverage to five Giant Eagle GetGo stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area along with these Circle K stores in the west, Grabango’s checkout-free technology now reaches shoppers coast to coast.

As Grabango expands, the company continues to attract top-tier talent from around the world to its already strong team. Grabango is proud to be leading some of the most advanced work in computer vision today with some of the top scientists and engineers in the field, 70 percent of whom hold a Ph.D. or other advanced degree from top-tier universities. For more information about open positions, visit Grabango’s Career page.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for existing, large-scale store chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple chains coast to coast. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.