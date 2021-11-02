Japan National Tourism Organization to Re-launch “Enjoy my Japan” Global Campaign – Looking to Welcome Overseas Visitors to Japan From Europe, North America and Australia

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While Japan has not yet re-opened its borders to overseas visitors, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and the country’s many local attractions are gearing up for the resumption of international travel.

JNTO re-invigorated its global “Enjoy my Japan” campaign, originally launched in 2018, signaling Japan’s readiness to meet its ambitious goal of welcoming 60 million overseas visitors by 2030.

Promoting Japan as a destination that can be enjoyed by all travelers, the campaign highlights seven unique travel passions – Nature, Outdoors, Traditions, Cuisine, Art, Relaxation, and Cities. The key message is that Japan offers more than just iconic sites in Tokyo or Kyoto; there are a whole range of diverse destinations offering something for every traveler. Whether their dreams include exploring mystical waterfalls or immersing their bodies and minds in a high-tech museum, Japan will fulfill them.

The campaign theme “Enjoy my Japan” emphasizes the interaction between overseas visitors and local people. The goal is not only to motivate travelers to form deeper and more personal connections with Japan; the campaign also aims to encourage local Japanese to welcome visitors warmly and with open arms.

The updated campaign website is available in six languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Russian. The attention of visitors to the home page will immediately be drawn to the menu bar along the top, which offers routes to pages focusing on specific travel passions. Under each theme, they can find insightful history, useful travel tips, and vivid illustrations of the numerous destinations and activities.

While visitors can find plenty of ideas from the above website, here are a few off-the-beaten-path suggestions handpicked by JNTO.

The autumn and winter seasons are perfect for experiencing Nature in Japan. Nestled in the hills of Gifu prefecture, the Hida Osaka area is home to over 200 waterfalls. Whether it is a beginner hiker looking for a leisurely walk through the waterfalls against a background of fall colors, or an adventurer curious to explore ice waterfalls in winter, they are bound to find a guided tour that matches their interest and level of experience.

Big Cities in Japan have much to offer, from sightseeing to shopping and art. But many visitors may not have heard of a gigantic underground “shrine” built to protect the Tokyo Metropolitan area from flooding. Although Japan frequently experiences natural disasters, the country is also well equipped to safeguard its people from them. The Metropolitan Outer Area Underground Discharge Channel, located in Saitama prefecture, is just one example of Japan’s cutting-edge innovation in disaster prevention and is likely to appeal to urban-architecture fans.

Art lovers, especially millennials and members of Gen Z, may be familiar with TeamLab’s exhibits around Tokyo, which offer immersive experiences in the world of 3D wonders. The contents and concepts of these exhibits are seasonal and constantly evolving. Recently, TeamLab Planets in Toyosu began offering takeout vegan ramen at its outdoor plaza. Its signature dish is “Flower Vegan Ramen,” which evokes the delicate and colorful aesthetics of the “Floating Flower Garden” exhibit.

Featuring short and captivating movies covering each of the travel themes, the renewed “Enjoy my Japan” campaign seeks to capture the hearts and stir the passions of all overseas travelers.

Short movies highlighting each travel passion: