Dragos Launches Platform Integration as a Technology Partner With ServiceNow Operational Technology Management Solution

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos Inc., a provider of cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced that it has released an integration of the Dragos Platform with ServiceNow, enabling joint customers to expand the visibility of ICS/OT assets in support of companies undertaking digital transformation initiatives.

Jointly, Dragos and ServiceNow provide manufacturers comprehensive visibility across their environments through a unified platform. As a result, the integration will help operators improve uptime and availability through increased efficiency in joint IT/OT operations. In addition, the visibility to system relationships and dependencies helps manage risk to protect the core business and empower adherence to compliance programs.

“Dragos helps ServiceNow Operational Technology Management provide a comprehensive contextual view of OT systems so that manufacturers can keep them secure – and up and running,” said Allen Hackman, AVP & GM of Global Manufacturing Industry Solutions at ServiceNow. “The joint solution can help manufacturers safeguard and manage their OT systems across your manufacturing operations with a single system of action.”

The Dragos Platform is designed for industrial networks and provides asset visibility, threat detection, vulnerability management, and incident response capabilities. Additionally, through the OT certified Service Graph Connector with ServiceNow, joint customers can now utilize the comprehensive asset discovery from the Dragos Platform to accurately catalog industrial devices alongside existing enterprise assets.

“Dragos recognizes digital transformation is both a cyber and operational problem,” said Matt Robie, Senior Business Development Manager of Dragos. “The Dragos Platform integration with ServiceNow Operational Technology Management (OT Management) for the Now Platform enables customers to improve continuity of operations by increasing productivity and cooperation between IT and OT.”

The ServiceNow Now Platform is a cloud-based platform that allows users to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations and is often used in security operations to manage incident response cases and service desk tickets. ServiceNow users can utilize the Dragos Platform to automatically reveal non-traditional enterprise assets such as industrial controllers (Programmable Logic Controllers - PLC’s, Distributed Control Systems - DCS’s), helping drive accurate asset inventory those pursuing IT/OT convergence. The additional knowledge gained about OT assets allows ServiceNow users to make better-informed workflow decisions based on the asset type, locations, and function, resulting in improved overall efficiency.

Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about the partnership at on the Dragos ServiceNow Partner Page. If you are a ServiceNow and Dragos customer, please visit ServiceNow for more information on the Dragos Platform Integration.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.