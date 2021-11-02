Fisker Secures Long-term Battery Capacity With CATL for the Fisker Ocean SUV

LOS ANGELES & NINGDE, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (SZSE: 300750) (“CATL”) today announced a formal agreement cementing battery capacity for the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply two different battery solutions for the Fisker Ocean SUV, with an initial battery capacity of over 5 gigawatt-hours annually, from 2023Y-2025Y. The primary high-capacity pack uses a lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry with the second high-value pack offering CATL’s latest cells based on lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Fisker and CATL teams have been working seamlessly together in close collaboration since 2020 to develop class leading Fisker battery solutions optimized for vehicle structure, crashworthiness and very high levels of energy density. Currently, the teams are engaged in extensive testing and validation at the pack and vehicle level.

“Securing this supply agreement with CATL is another important step in the development of the Fisker Ocean and achieving our battery performance objectives,” said CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. “By utilizing multiple chemistries and designing an extremely efficient pack, we will be able to achieve our targeted driving range for the Fisker Ocean Sport and bring segment benchmark-driving range to the longer-range versions of Fisker Ocean.”

“As CATL expands its global footprint to help create clean mobility for all, we are delighted to reach long term collaboration with Fisker and provide battery technology that is unique to Fisker’s product rollout. We are excited to support Fisker to reach its sustainability, performance and growth targets,” said CATL President, Zhou Jia.

In addition to meeting the demanding packaging requirements for the Fisker Ocean program, the Fisker Ocean battery packs have additional features that permit direct charging from the optional solar roof, using an innovative engineering integration strategy. Further, both battery pack solutions are engineered to support peak charging powers of more than 250 kilowatts.

Commenting on this announcement, Daniel Foa, senior advisor to Fisker who will serve as supervisor of the company’s China entity upon formation, said: “Having CATL and Fisker join forces on battery technology demonstrates the strategic intent of both companies to take leadership in the future of electric mobility.”

Fisker remains on target to start production and deliveries of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in November 2022 – and to unveil the production-intent version, including additional battery specifications and product features, on Nov. 17, 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No. 1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models. For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

