Echodyne Awarded $20M IDIQ Contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agency’s Innovation Team

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the radar platform company, announced today that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Innovation Team has awarded the company a $20M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The five-year agreement enables CBP to expand deployments of Echodyne’s industry-leading radars and explore new applications for the radars along the country’s land and marine borders and ports of entry.

Echodyne was an early participant in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP). Echodyne provides its technology directly to DHS as well as through an increasing number of integrators that supply systems of systems to DHS and its components.

Radars deployed in field environments enhance agent safety and provide significant intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities not previously available. Echodyne has already completed delivery of thirty (30) Echodyne EchoGuard Radar Systems under the terms of this contract.

“The award of this contract validates our position as a leader in compact, portable ESA radar systems that improve intelligence and surveillance capabilities in the most challenging defense and homeland security applications,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver our high-performance radar solutions to address the national security needs of DHS and its components including CBP.”

Echodyne serves customers across the defense, national security, and critical infrastructure protection markets worldwide. Its radars are a core component for counter-UAS, border security, and base and perimeter 3D surveillance solutions. For additional details, please visit echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, designs and delivers high-performance compact, solid-state, patent-protected MESA® radars. Ideally suited for defense, security, machine perception, and autonomy, Echodyne’s commercially priced electronically scanned array radars are used by defense and government agencies, autonomous developers, and security integrators for counter-UAS, borders and perimeter security, critical infrastructure protection, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.