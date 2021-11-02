Saint John Energy and Sunverge collaborate on Smart Energy Project

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, today announced their collaboration to leverage Sunverge’s real-time control, aggregation and orchestration platform with Sunverge Energy Storage technology for Saint John Energy. The Sunverge platform will be used by Saint John Energy in its award-winning Smart Energy Project to optimize energy storage services.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Saint John Energy to demonstrate the value of residential battery systems for consumers and the electric grid,” said Martin Milani, CEO of Sunverge. “The combination of real-time and adaptive demand side load flexibility and grid services is a powerful tool for managing the decarbonized and highly flexible grid of the future.”

Canada, as a whole, is supporting clean energy technologies that encourage energy efficiency and bring more renewable energy onto a smarter electricity network. Saint John Energy’s Smart Energy Project utilizes artificial intelligence to help optimize a more resilient, reliable and cleaner power system.

“We’re always looking for partners to help us challenge the status quo and deploy new smart grid innovation right here in Saint John,” says Ryan Mitchell, VP of Saint John Energy. “We look forward to working with Sunverge to better integrate renewables and reduce our peak, improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the service we deliver for our customers.”

About Sunverge Energy

Sunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge real time DER control, orchestration and aggregation platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/

About Saint John Energy

Saint John Energy is a progressive energy company providing trusted energy solutions to more than 36,000 residential and business customers in Saint John, New Brunswick. Locally owned and operated since 1922, it is one of the highest rated electric utilities in Canada for reliability and customer satisfaction. It holds the coveted Sustainable Electricity Company designation and is recognized nationally for innovation. For more information, visit www.sjenergy.com.