Tucson VA Medical Center Selects Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to Enhance Medication Inventory Management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) (“Omnicell” or the “Company”), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Tucson VA Medical Center has chosen the Company’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service (“CPDS”) in an effort to enhance patient safety, improve operational efficiency, and optimize inventory management for its central pharmacy operations.

The Veterans Health Administration is America’s largest integrated healthcare system, serving 9 million enrolled veterans each year.

Arizona-based Tucson VA Medical Center will expand its Omnicell platform with the Company’s CPDS – which includes the XR2 robotic pharmacy dispensing technology, operational staff, maintenance support, and embedded intelligence for real-time insights. Tucson VA Medical Center is the first Veterans Administration facility to adopt this comprehensive “as-a-service” model that should help improve pharmacy operations, enhance patient safety, reduce medication waste, and enable the reallocation of high value clinical resources from frustrating manual tasks to direct patient care.

Omnicell is committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model by supporting the industry vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, where medication management processes become more automated as interoperable systems turn data into actionable advice, enabling improvements that enhance safety, efficiency, and human potential while supporting compliance and business outcomes.

Omnicell’s CPDS supports this vision by automating critical workflows to empower pharmacy staff to focus on patients rather than administrative tasks. A combination of advanced robotic dispensing technology, expertly trained dedicated technicians, best practices and benchmarking tools, change management expertise, and ongoing clinical optimization to maximize value and support clinical, operational, and financial outcomes, CPDS is the cornerstone of Omnicell’s automation platform.

“We are honored and pleased to provide innovative products and services that support our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Scott Seidelmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Omnicell. “We believe this expanded technology partnership with Tucson VA Medical Center will help them reduce dispensing errors, replace manual processes, and elevate pharmacists to practice at the top of their license.”

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 60,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

