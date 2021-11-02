BETA Healthcare Group and The Just Culture Company Announce Strategic Alliance

ALAMO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) and The Just Culture Company announce a strategic alliance to advance the promotion of Just Culture principles to BETA member hospitals and healthcare facilities. BETA has inked an agreement to exclusively use and teach The Just Culture Algorithm™, which provides a methodology for considering what to do when an error occurs and suggests actions to take to address the event from both the system and employee perspective, and is co-branding the algorithm for use with its members. As part of the alliance, BETA is sending personnel to train with David Marx, Just Culture pioneer and CEO of The Just Culture Company/Outcome Engenuity, to become Just Culture Master Certified trainers.

Just Culture is a supportive system of shared accountability designed to balance the assessment of systems, processes, and human behavior when an error occurs, or an adverse event is reported. Its focus on system design and behavioral choices supports an environment of organizational learning where staff are encouraged to report error and workplace hazards. It is a foundational model in healthcare and is a critical tenet of the BETA HEART program where it better equips an organization to foster an open and safe reporting culture and create an environment of shared responsibility and learning.

“ Having worked with David for many years, we are pleased to formalize our commitment to standardizing on the Just Culture approach, tools, and resources developed by The Just Culture Company,” said Heather Gocke, Vice President of Risk Management and Safety at BETA Healthcare Group. “ Our members will benefit from the ability to make The Just Culture model an integral part of their decision-making process.”

“ Just Culture isn’t just a one-and-done; it’s a philosophy and an ongoing process for healthcare organizations,” said David Marx, CEO, The Just Culture Company. “ For Just Culture to really take hold, organizations must reimagine their workplace accountability practices and support consistent management of operational systems and behaviors. With our alliance, BETA is taking steps to ensure its members not only embrace, but sustain, Just Culture in their organizations.”

BETA Healthcare Group

BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) is the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the West Coast and provides a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages to protect hospitals, health centers, clinics, hospices, medical groups, aging services, and physicians and other healthcare workers. Rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, BETA has earned a reputation for financial strength, rate stability, quality service and breadth of coverage that is unparalleled in the industry. For more information, please visit www.betahg.com.

The Just Culture Company

The Just Culture Company has been helping clients with organizational culture for over 25 years. With a focus on system design and the management of choice, The Just Culture Company exists to help clients across industries produce better outcomes for their customers and employees. For more information, visit https://justculture.com/