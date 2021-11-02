Kyocera and JMA Wireless Sign Contract for 5G Millimeter-Wave Backhaul System Development

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation and JMA Wireless announced today that they have formally agreed to develop a 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system.

The 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system will connect donor stations and relay node stations for quick and effective deployment of 5G base stations in areas where fiber is either not available or too costly. The system will use O-RAN interfaces *1, making it possible to connect to various 5G networks.

Development Background

5G services are in full swing, and there is the need to quickly densify 5G service areas. Normally, 5G base stations are connected to the 5G core network via fiber optic cables, but in rural areas and suburban areas it is expected that fiber trenching on the last mile will be expensive and time-consuming to realize. Therefore, Kyocera and JMA’s system will use multi-beam technology *2 with Kyocera’s multi-element antennas for donor stations to develop a multi-cell system that simultaneously connects multiple relay node stations with 5G millimeter-wave wireless backhaul circuits. The resulting solution will simplify the installation, integration and operation of 5G base stations, contributing to a rapid growth of 5G radio sites.

In addition, SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”)'s knowledge on network quality and fiber transport requirements, will contribute to the development of products that meet customer needs in Japan and overseas.

By combining Kyocera's long track record in wireless base station technology development with JMA’s innovative virtualized baseband technology *3 (XRAN), Kyocera aims for an early market launch for the 5G backhaul system.

*1 O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) interface is the connection interface between 5G devices

The common architecture specification defined by the O-RAN Alliance.

*2 Multi-beamforming is a technology that uses beamforming technology to strengthen radio waves in a specific direction and beam form a plurality of radio waves simultaneously from a multi-element antenna and direct them toward each other.

*3 Technology to realize radio signal processing of base stations by software without using dedicated equipment.

System Features

• Reduces installation time and cost

Enables wireless last one mile for 5G connection, thus reducing the time and cost of base station installation to help quickly and inexpensively establish 5G coverage.

• Compact size, lightweight, and low power consumption

Leveraging Kyocera decades of experience in base station technology development, we aim to save space, simplify installation, and reduce the power consumption required for the system.

• Virtualized baseband technology (XRAN)

Multi-simultaneous connections between donor and relay node stations are realized by combining radio control with Kyocera’s multi-beamforming technology and JMA’s virtualization baseband technology. JMA’s virtualization baseband technology is also used for the relay node stations, enabling flexible system extension that helps to reduce operating costs.

Roles of Each Company Company Name Role Kyocera Development of system and radio equipment JMA Development of XRAN

Future Development Plans

Kyocera and JMA have discussed with SoftBank the development of this technology and are considering support for field trials on a commercial aircraft using SoftBank's network. We plan to launch this system in the fiscal year 2022.

Comments from Participating Companies

Norihiko Ina, Director and Managing Executive Officer, Solution Segment, Kyocera Corporation

"We are pleased to announce that Kyocera has reached an agreement with JMA to jointly develop a new telecommunications infrastructure system business. Kyocera intends to contribute to the development of 5G infrastructure systems providing our revolutionary 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system to SoftBank and various other carriers."

Remo Ricci, Managing Director and Head of International Sales, JMA Italy

"JMA is looking forward to working with Kyocera to bring this revolutionary 5G millimeter-wave backhaul system to carriers like SoftBank in the near future."

Naoyuki Sakai, Senior Network Director, Mobile Network Division, SoftBank Corp.

"SoftBank welcomes the agreement between Kyocera and JMA to develop a new solution for 5G deployment through the O-RAN interface."

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine’s 2021 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s list of “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”

About JMA

A disruptive force in the wireless industry, JMA is restoring U.S. leadership in wireless technology at a critical time in the transition to 5G. Based in Syracuse, New York, JMA makes the world’s most advanced software-based 5G platform. JMA’s cutting-edge technology—most notably a revolutionary software solution called XRAN—is ushering in a new era of innovation and connectivity for businesses, workers, and ultimately consumers. For more information, visit jmawireless.com