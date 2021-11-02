Kava Labs Partners With Elfin Kingdom to Bring GameFi to The Kava Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kava Labs™, an open-source and non-custodial developer of financial products and services for decentralized finance (DeFi) is partnering with new GameFi project, Elfin Kingdom.

GameFi project Elfin Kingdom is partnering with Kava Labs to join the Kava Ecosystem. Originally built on the Binance Smart Chain, Elfin Kingdom will integrate with the Kava Network to bring the NFT-based MMORPG to Kava’s users.

Elfin Kingdom is an upcoming GameFi and DeFi MMORPG featuring elements of fantasy, action, and strategy. In Elfin Kingdom, players compete with one another to catch, train, and battle with Elfins to earn crypto and NFT rewards.

“We are very excited to support Elfin Kingdom in bringing GameFi to the Kava Ecosystem,” said Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs. “Gaming is such a big market and DeFi is just beginning to show its full potential, so there is definitely a huge opportunity in that intersection.”

Support from Kava Labs will include providing liquidity acceleration for the launch of both of Elfin Kingdom’s native currencies — $ELFIN and $KING — on the Kava Network. In the future, users that have earned assets in Elfin Kingdom will also be able to put those assets to work in Kava Swap, Kava Lend, or other protocols launching on the Kava Ecosystem.

“Integrating with the Kava Ecosystem is very exciting for us,” said Juan Ibagon, CEO of Elfin Kingdom. “Kava has proven itself over the past few years as a top-tier DeFi platform, and we are thrilled to be the first to bring GameFi to the Kava Network.”

For Elfin Kingdom players, access to the Kava Ecosystem will mean new ways to safely earn and trade with their winnings. For Kava users, Elfin Kingdom will bring an exciting and rewarding GameFi experience to the Kava Ecosystem, along with two new on-chain assets.

About Kava Labs

Kava Labs is the primary development team of the Kava Platform, which connects the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, ecosystems, and financial applications. The mission of Kava Labs is to create a secure, scalable home for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) through a combination of powerful Layer-1 architecture, institutional-grade security, and user experience-driven design.

To learn more about the Kava Ecosystem, please visit: https://bit.ly/Kava_Ecosystem