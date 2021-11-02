Ahead of Open Enrollment, Decisely Selects Vericred to Power Fast, Scalable Digital Enrollment and Member Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vericred, the API platform powering digital quote-to-card experiences in health insurance and benefits, today announced that HR and employee benefits platform Decisely has selected Vericred’s enrollment and member management API for a better, faster and more accurate digital enrollment experience. Decisely made the selection ahead of the busy 2021 fall open enrollment season to help it manage a dramatically increased volume of customer transactions in a short timeframe.

Decisely offers a suite of services for small and medium-sized businesses to manage critical HR functions, including employee benefits administration. By integrating Vericred’s API into its platform, Decisely gains instant connections to Vericred’s network of health insurance and employee benefits carriers for easy data exchange. This enables Decisely to quickly add new employer groups to its platform and complete the necessary transactions, from plan quoting to card delivery, in a matter of weeks. As a result, employers can provide a faster and more seamless benefits enrollment experience to their employees.

“ Decisely has been a Vericred group rating API user for the past five years. Vericred has demonstrated the ability to manage large data sets consistently and reliably over time. This track record gives us confidence in their ability to manage enrollment transactions via their API as well,” said Richard Mann, COO of Decisely. “ Decisely has experienced high double-digit growth for the past two years. Vericred will allow us to continue to scale and keep costs down.”

Reliable, two-way data exchange with multiple carriers is a technical necessity for HR and benefits platforms. However, building individual point-to-point integrations with a multitude of insurers is resource-intensive and cost-prohibitive. HR and benefits platforms like Decisely that integrate with Vericred’s APIs gain one-to-many carrier connectivity, making it faster to activate benefits for new employer groups than if they had forged individual connections with in-house resources.

“ We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Decisely, and play a key role in their business as they grow and scale,” said Michael W. Levin, CEO and co-founder of Vericred. “ By leveraging Vericred’s APIs, Decisely is making it easier and more cost effective to deliver the best possible experience to their own customers during open enrollment and throughout the year.”

About Vericred

Vericred is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with new technology partners to deliver seamless quote-to-card consumer experiences. We are not the websites or apps you use to choose a plan or find a doctor. We are the infrastructure. We are the ‘pipes’ that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners responsible for delivering health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans everyday. Our APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTech and insurance carriers, powering digital distribution across the insurance industry. Come join the community of insurance geeks creating a seamless digital quote-to-card experience. Visit www.vericred.com.

About Decisely

Decisely is an integrated technology solution to manage all your HR needs from recruitment to retirement, and everything in between. With over 150 years of combined experience, the leadership team has grown Decisely from a simple brokerage firm to a diverse team of licensed industry experts and technical support. The Decisely family is focused on providing the best benefits, HR, and compliance management service on the market. Learn more at www.decisely.com.