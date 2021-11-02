ConferMED Launches Direct-to-Patient Telehealth in Partnership with SNC Telehealth Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNC Telehealth Solutions, a subsidiary of Safety Net Connect (SNC), is honored to be the technology partner supporting a new direct-to-patient telehealth solution from ConferMED.

Utilizing the SeeMD™ platform from SNC Telehealth Solutions, ConferMED Live! will enable vulnerable patients in medically underserved communities to connect directly with a specialty physician. Designed to extend ConferMED’s nationally-recognized eConsult services, this novel solution will expand patient access to specialists via video – eliminating traditional barriers to care including transportation, work, and caregiving responsibilities.

“Timely access to specialists is essential for reducing morbidity and mortality in our underserved populations,” said Dr. Daren Anderson, ConferMED President and Founder. “Bringing care directly into a patient’s home can dramatically improve outcomes – especially for patients without insurance or those living in rural communities.”

After receiving a referral from their primary care physician, patients will be able connect directly with a specialist who can manage their care remotely. With integrated peer-to-peer communication, the telehealth solution further facilitates coordination between primary and specialty physicians for optimal patient care. Initially launched in Central Texas with endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, and rheumatology specialists, ConferMED Live! will be available in other selected markets in early 2022.

“We’re excited to expand upon our long-standing partnership with ConferMED by integrating our asynchronous eConsult platform with our new synchronous solution, SeeMD, to deliver a fully virtual continuum of care,” said Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO of Safety Net Connect and SNC Telehealth. “Our organizations are dedicated to improving outcomes in safety net communities – and increasing access to care is the most fundamental way we can begin to meet that goal.”

About ConferMED

ConferMED is a national eConsult provider improving access for patients while supporting better clinical outcomes and reduced costs. ConferMED’s national network of over 200 specialists combined with its comprehensive interoperability solution allows primary care clinicians across the country to receive guidance and advice from experts in all major adult and pediatric specialties and subspecialties. Developed by practicing primary care providers, ConferMED offers expert implementation support to ensure seamless integration into existing clinical workflows and minimal disruption or added work.

For more information, visit www.ConferMED.com.

About SNC Telehealth Solutions

With a mission to improve health equity, SNC Telehealth Solutions brings together the expertise, knowledge, and practical experience of two results-proven organizations: Safety Net Connect and Zane Networks. Together we provide innovative solutions for solving real-world problems. As Virtual Care becomes more mainstream, SNC Telehealth Solutions strives to minimize the barriers to access technology, clinical expertise, and create impactful solutions. Our marquee offering, SeeMD™, provides a unique combination of clinical resource expertise whenever the patient needs it. The solution expands the reach of a clinician and patient’s care team to continually engage the patient at a time that is convenient for all. For more information, visit www.snctelehealthsolutions.com.