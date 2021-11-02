Lightning eMotors Partners with Siemens to Offer Level 2 Charging Stations

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, now offers Siemens AG’s (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) German-engineered Level 2 electric-vehicle chargers to commercial and government fleets. Siemens’ eMobility solutions next generation VersiCharge AC charging systems are immediately available under Lightning eMotors’ Lightning Energy brand.

“We are proud to stand with Siemens at the forefront of fleet electrification,” said Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy. “By combining our industry-leading electric vehicles with the best charging hardware on the market we deliver affordable, fully integrated vehicle and charger solutions that maximize uptime and optimize our customers’ fleet operations. With this agreement, we will offer Siemens’ line of reliable VersiCharge Level 2 AC charging stations along with our installation services, intelligent charge management software, flexible financing, and on-going support to small and mid-size fleets.”

The Siemens VersiCharge AC electric vehicle charging station (EVSE) charges all SAE J1772-compliant vehicles, which is the most common standard for Level 2 chargers. The charging station safely and reliably delivers up to 11.5 kW of AC power to the vehicle’s on-board charger and features a weather resistant enclosure for both indoor and outdoor installation applications.

“We are delighted to grow our open standard partner ecosystem by adding Lightning eMotors to offer our next-generation Level 2 charging options to their full range of EV operators,” Siemens spokesperson Chris King said. “VersiCharge AC chargers are designed to power the future of eMobility and help significantly lower global CO2 emissions by delivering efficient, effective and affordable charging for small-to-mid-sized fleet vehicles.”

Siemens VersiCharge AC series chargers include 4G, WiFi and OCCP functionality and have been tested to work reliably with Lightning eMotors’ vehicles. With the addition of VersiCharge AC charging stations, Lightning’s comprehensive lineup of chargers is further expanded to include both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from affordable, easy to connect 7.2kW AC chargers to high-output DC fast chargers.

A one-stop-shop for electric vehicle and charging solutions, Lightning eMotors simplifies EV purchasing, deployment and operation by offering a complete package, consisting of electric vehicles, site analysis, charging hardware, install services, management software and on-going service and support.

“Our goal is to simplify fleet electrification, delivering the highest quality electric commercial vehicles, service and charging solutions available. Siemens’ commitment to the evolution of eMobility, their worldwide footprint, renowned quality, and commitment to service aligns perfectly with this mission and we are thrilled to have them as a partner,” McNeil said.

Lightning eMotors, based in Loveland, Colorado, has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. Lightning eMotors also offers charging technologies to commercial and government fleets. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

