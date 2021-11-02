Utz Brands to Acquire RW Garcia

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced that its subsidiaries have entered into a definitive agreement with R.W. Garcia Holdings, LLC and related entities (“RW Garcia”), to acquire the equity and certain real estate assets related to the operation of RW Garcia. Founded in 1982, RW Garcia is a family-owned and operated artisan maker of high-quality organic tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips. All RW Garcia products are non-GMO verified, certified gluten-free, low sodium, kosher, and free of artificial additives or preservatives.

With manufacturing facilities located in Nevada and North Carolina, RW Garcia has significant production capacity to support the continued growth of the Utz portfolio of brands. RW Garcia is complementary to Utz’s June 2021 acquisition of Michigan-based Festida Foods, providing Utz with strategically well-placed production capabilities in the North, East, and West regions of the United States. RW Garcia also has strong capabilities in Better-For-You tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips, which will benefit from Utz’s distribution capabilities and customer relationships across the United States. The total purchase price of the transaction is $56 million and is subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

“We expect this strategic acquisition will enable strong supply chain synergies, enhance our ability to expand distribution of our existing brands, and supplement our better-for-you product portfolio,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. “RW Garcia has a great track record of better-for-you innovation and production capabilities, and with the RW Garcia brand as part of our portfolio, Utz’s retail sales in the better-for-you segment will exceed $100 million on an annual basis following the closing. We believe this strategic combination will help accelerate the growth of Utz’s brands and expand margins over the long-term, and we look forward to continuing to serve RW Garcia’s existing customers.”

“The RW Garcia team is thrilled to be joining the Utz family,” said Robert Garcia, Founder and CEO of RW Garcia. “As a premier supplier of tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips to retailers in North America, we believe Utz will be well-positioned to leverage RW Garcia’s manufacturing footprint and capacity to support its brands across the U.S. Moreover, the Utz platform will enable our better-for-you RW Garcia branded product line to reach more retailers and consumers. Finally, our RW Garcia team is excited to be part of the Utz culture that fosters a growth mindset and places a strong emphasis on talent development. They are truly an ideal long-term partner for RW Garcia.”

Compelling Financial Benefits

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, RW Garcia generated net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $66.2 million and $5.8 million, respectively. The transaction represents an acquisition multiple of approximately 9.6x RW Garcia Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million excluding synergies, and an acquisition multiple of 5.7x including expected run-rate cost synergies of approximately $4.0 million. Utz expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022 and beyond.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the equity and certain real estate of RW Garcia will be acquired by subsidiaries of Utz. The Company expects to use balance sheet cash and its revolving credit facility to fund the $56.0 million cash purchase price. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Investors and others should note that Utz announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (investors.utzsnacks.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Utz uses these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our stockholders and the public about the Company, the Company’s products and other issues. It is possible that the information that Utz posts on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, Utz encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on the social media channels listed on Utz’s investor relations website.

About RW Garcia

Founded in 1982, RW Garcia is a family-owned and operated artisan maker of high-quality, tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips. RW Garcia is committed to sourcing the finest ingredients available and produces all products in its wholly owned tree nut- and peanut-free facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Lincolnton, North Carolina. All RW Garcia products are non-GMO verified, certified gluten-free, low sodium, kosher and free of artificial additives or preservatives. RW Garcia founders Robert and Margaret Garcia are Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame inductees for their outstanding contributions to the industry. Their distinctive products can be found throughout North America as well as in Europe and Australia. For more information, visit www.rwgarcia.com or visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

