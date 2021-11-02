Tetra Tech Wins $110 Million USACE Dam Safety and Risk Management Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District awarded a Tetra Tech-led joint venture a multiple-award contract to assess and manage risks for dams and levee systems in the western United States for a period up to five years.

Tetra Tech will perform site characterization studies, environmental assessments, engineering evaluations, and hydrologic analyses related to the safety of dams and levee systems. Our team will use advanced analytics and predictive modeling to assess structural integrity and design risk-based management approaches for dam and levee safety.

“Increased impacts from climate change have placed the nation’s dam and levee systems under additional stress from extreme weather events,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech looks forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support the USACE in reducing flood risks, maintaining public safety, and restoring ecosystems.”

About Tetra Tech

