Mass General Brigham Joins Better Therapeutics in Real World Evidence Study Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, in collaboration with Mass General Brigham, today announced the commencement of a real-world evidence study to evaluate the long-term effectiveness and healthcare utilization changes associated with the use of BT-001, a PDT delivering nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Mass General Brigham will conduct an open-label, randomized, controlled study of approximately 750 patients with type 2 diabetes, extending Better Therapeutics’ ongoing effort to demonstrate real world effectiveness of the use of BT-001. Participants will include individuals with A1c levels between 7% and 11% across multiple insurance plans. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate effectiveness, durability of effect, and changes in healthcare utilization and quality of life among participants using BT-001. Changes in blood pressure, blood lipids, weight, cardiometabolic medications, cardiometabolic medication costs and medical costs will also be evaluated. The study will be conducted for at least 18 months and may be extended.

“Despite the availability of existing pharmacologic therapies with proof of effectiveness and safety, control of blood glucose, blood pressure, and other target biomarkers remains a problem for many patients with type 2 diabetes leading to morbidity and mortality,” said Christopher Cannon, MD, Cardiologist in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Director of Education at the Digital Care Transformation team of Mass General Brigham. “Cognitive behavioral therapy in the form of a digital therapeutic like BT-001 may offer the needed support for patients to make meaningful and lasting behavior changes to positively impact the course of their disease.”

“Mass General Brigham continues to enhance our ability to improve the quality of care of our patients with cardiovascular disease and diabetes through digital care transformation,” said Benjamin Scirica, MD, MPH, Director of Innovation, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Program Lead of the Digital Care Transformation team of Mass General Brigham. “We see great potential for a prescription digital therapeutic and the data it can provide our team to both improve patient outcomes and the quality of care in our remote treatment setting. We are excited to participate in the evaluation of BT-001 in a real world setting of participants enrolled in our remote health care program.” Mass General Brigham joins the Colorado Prevention Center and Catalyst Health Network in the study of BT-001, an investigational, prescription digital therapeutic that delivers a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

“With a growing number of patients with type 2 diabetes now being managed in non-traditional remote care settings, Mass General Brigham’s Digital Care Transformation program presents an important opportunity to evaluate the role and use of our PDT in this evolving and innovative system of care,” said Mark Berman, MD, chief medical officer at Better Therapeutics. “We are excited to collaborate with Drs. Scirica and Cannon and the team at Mass General Brigham.”

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral, and psychological inputs into a series of therapy lessons and skill-building modules. These are designed to isolate and shift the underlying thoughts and beliefs which guide diet and lifestyle behaviors that cause a wide range of cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. BT-001 is concurrently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal study as a prescribed treatment used under physician supervision for people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. If positive, data from the pivotal study will be used by Better to support a regulatory submission for marketing authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA).

BT-001 is Better Therapeutics’ lead product candidate among their pipeline of FDA-regulated, prescription digital therapeutics designed to treat the underlying causes of a range of cardiometabolic conditions. It is anticipated that upon marketing authorization, primary care providers will prescribe, and insurers will reimburse the company’s therapeutics, much like they would a traditional medication.

Clinical data from studies evaluating the effectiveness of Better Therapeutics developmental product candidates have been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals including Journal of the Endocrine Society, JMIR Cardio, JMIR Diabetes and more.

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines. For more information visit: bettertx.com

