Markerr Announces Strategic Investment from Bridge Investment Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markerr, an analytics platform providing unique insights about real estate demand and supply tied to any location, announced today that Bridge Investment Group joined as both a strategic investor and enterprise client. This investment coincides with the expansion of Markerr’s product suite and continued data science and technology innovation, including the launch of its “Property Data” product with information about over 150 million US properties, connected at the asset level to Markerr’s proprietary database via MarkerrID.

“Bridge’s position as a leader across multiple asset classes is possible because we incorporate innovative data and technologies into our operations and development strategies,” said Ross Rudd, Director, Technology and Innovation at Bridge Investment Group. “We’re excited to partner with Markerr, both as an investor and as a client, because we believe their products are critical to the evolution of property evaluation and deal execution.”

Bridge Investment Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $28.7 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Bridge is focused on select U.S. real estate verticals, including multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage-backed securities.

In addition to Bridge, Markerr’s customers include leading investors, owners and operators of multifamily, single family rental, industrial, retail and office assets. Clients rely on Markerr’s forecasts, dashboards, reports and datafeeds for unique insights about supply and demand that are more granular and timely than standard sources. Markerr’s products enable them to more accurately evaluate properties and forecast rent growth, leading to improved underwriting processes and investment outcomes.

Markerr’s Property Data includes transactions, asset characteristics, and supply for 150 million single family, multifamily, and mixed-use properties across the United States. The dataset allows for analysis of transaction prices, property taxes, square footage, and more, so users can quickly compare supply and demand for a particular asset or submarket. Property-level analysis is powered by MarkerrID, a unique property-level identification system enabling clients and partners to easily incorporate asset-level data into Markerr’s models and dashboards for robust analysis and forecasting.

“Support from Bridge, a firm that distinguishes itself through data-powered innovation, validates our vision for the future of commercial real estate decision-making, and their feedback as an investor and customer is critical for our growth,” said Brian Lichtenberger, CEO and Founder of Markerr. “The expansion of our data network, and our ability to connect data from clients and partners via Markerr ID, addresses the need for a single destination for actionable insights, so investors, owners and operators can succeed in an increasingly competitive environment.”

About Markerr

Markerr is setting a new standard for real estate decision-making by providing unique insights about the supply and demand dynamics in any location. Our data feeds, dashboards, reports and forecasts are built from a network of proprietary sources, connected by MarkerrID and transformed with data science for a complete picture of opportunities. For more information, please visit www.markerr.com.