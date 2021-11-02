Bayer and CHS Collaborate to Bring Carbon Program Access to More Farmers

ST. LOUIS & INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer, an industry leader and innovator in the carbon marketplace, announced today with CHS Inc., the largest agriculture cooperative in the United States, a unique agreement that makes Bayer Crop Science the carbon program partner for CHS and the most accessible carbon program for U.S. farmers.

The agreement brings together two major agriculture industry leaders to help more farmers participate in and benefit from carbon-smart practices. CHS is owned by more than 900 local cooperatives and 75,000 farmers and ranchers across the nation; the relationship will extend the Bayer Carbon Program to CHS farmer-owners across 17 states already covered by the program, and also in Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas.

“CHS chose to collaborate with Bayer because its carbon program is simple, established and built on the industry’s most connected and widely used platform, Climate FieldView,” said Dean Hendrickson, vice president, Agronomy, CHS. “Bayer’s program is easy for growers to use and provides them with flexibility to adopt climate-smart farming practices like strip- and no-till and cover crops.”

“CHS is a trusted farm advisor and we’re looking forward to strengthening our long-term relationship to expand our carbon program to CHS customers,” said Leo Bastos, who leads Global Commercial Ecosystems for Bayer, including its carbon program. “The Bayer Carbon Program is a natural extension to grow our relationship, since we’re both highly committed to agriculture sustainability and to providing farmers with the latest tools and technologies to promote profitability.”

“While agriculture is listed by the EPA as a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, it also is one of the few industries with the ability to do something about it,” said Terry Herzig, director, Retail Agronomy, CHS. “To demonstrate our commitment to helping our farmer-owners be part of the solution, we are offering an incremental incentive to growers who participate in the Bayer Carbon Program through CHS.”

Growers can earn additional incentives by purchasing enhanced efficiency fertilizer products, such as N-Edge®, Trivar® and Levesol® from CHS.

“CHS is proud to work with Bayer to offer incentives for practices and products that can enhance soil health, improve yields and drive sustainable outcomes,” said Herzig.

The Bayer Carbon Program is just one way that Bayer is fulfilling its vision by driving innovation to help farmers maximize yield per acre while using fewer resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through climate-smart growing practices. For more information about Bayer’s commitment to sustainability visit www.cropscience.bayer.com.

CHS was built on the foundation of sustainability with a commitment to helping farm and ranch families, local cooperatives and rural communities thrive. Helping customers participate in carbon programs and markets is another way CHS is creating connections to empower agriculture. To learn more about sustainability at CHS, visit chsinc.com/about-chs/sustainability.

* based on total global subscribed acres.

