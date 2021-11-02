Generational Equity Advises Integro Technologies in its Sale to Kaman Distribution Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Integro Technologies, Corp. to Kaman Distribution Group. The acquisition closed October 13, 2021.

Located in Salisbury, North Carolina, Integro Technologies (Integro) is a nationally recognized and industry-leading vision integrator and inspection company. With over 50 employees and 30 degreed engineers, Integro develops turn-key productivity solutions through machine vision and robotics.

Kaman Distribution Group (KDG), located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, is a $1.2B leading national distributor of highly engineered products and services with over 220 locations in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Established in 1971, their industry leading technical sales force has been servicing customers for nearly 50 years.

Tom Campion, Founder of Integro, states, “We are very excited to partner with KDG and leverage their national footprint and value-added capabilities. Working as a team, we have always improved and evolved to accomplish far more than we could ever achieve individually. Joining forces with KDG represents an important milestone in our journey to help accelerate our growth.”

“We are very excited to have Integro join KDG,” said Ben Mondics, President and CEO of Kaman Distribution Group. “Integro is a leading player in machine vision inspection, and we look forward to pairing their capabilities with our national scale to bring significant value to our respective customers and suppliers. The founders of Integro have built a great organization with a talented and dedicated group of associates and we look forward to their continued contribution and success as part of KDG.”

Integro will be a part of KDG’s Kaman Automation business unit but will support the entire platform across a number of critical industries including pharmaceutical, medical, automotive, aerospace, consumer products, packaging, and logistics.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, and his team lead by Sr. Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Chris Gain, with support from Vice President, M&A, Jacob Mangalath successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Terry Stidham established the initial relationship with Integro.

“Finding a partner that would accelerate Integro’s growth and help it better serve customers in diverse geographies was our goal,” said Gain. “KDG’s scale, commitment to customers, and culture proved to be an ideal fit.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.