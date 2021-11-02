MOON Ultra Named the Latest Tech Startup to Join the Values-Driven Harvey Ventures Portfolio

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOON Ultra, the consumer hardware company empowering storytellers and creators to level up their content, announces today a significant investment from entertainer Steve Harvey in collaboration with his daughter, Lori Harvey. The funding will allow MOON Ultra - the creator of the MOON UltraLight, one of TIME Magazine's "Best Inventions of 2020" - to develop more products that connect people and communities across the globe.

Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey will provide MOON Ultra with strategic guidance on the next phase of the startup’s rapid growth. Steve Harvey is a global businessman, international philanthropist, and entertainer.

”MOON Ultra is exactly the type of company that I gravitate towards,” says Harvey. “They are driven by their values to shine a light on individuals’ voices, visuals and visions. I value technology that helps people.”

Since the company, founded by Ed Madongorere and Dishen “Dixon” Yang, opened its doors, MOON Ultra has evolved into an influential voice working to encourage diversity, inclusivity and to inspire others to see potential in themselves through products that allow them to be seen. MOON Ultra has experienced rapid growth and has become the must-have tool for creatives, visionaries, and content creators.

“We are incredibly excited to have Steve and Lori Harvey join us on this monumental journey as investors. They truly understand the vision of MOON and support our mission to revolutionize the tech industry with innovative lighting products & creator solutions that help people capture their best moments. We are thrilled for what the future holds as we work together to take MOON Ultra to the next level,” says Edward Madongorere, CEO of MOON.

Lori Harvey, an entrepreneur and model who recently launched her own skincare line, invested in MOON Ultra to further expand her creative and investment portfolios.

“MOON UltraLight is unlike any other product on the market,” she says. “From the moment that I learned about this company and started using the products, I knew that I had to invest in a meaningful way.”

With Thabiti Stephens as lead investor, Harvey Ventures has invested in several other minority-owned businesses. Both Harveys will draw on insights from their other business ventures to propel MOON Ultra during this critical phase of business development.

“Edward and Dixon have invented a product that people need. Now they are developing amazing tools to enhance our mobile experiences,” Harvey says. “I am so excited to partner with my daughter, a fellow creative, to ignite these innovative founders and their dynamic company.”

About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is an Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, businessman, and philanthropist.

He currently hosts the iconic game show “Family Feud,” as well as its spinoff, “Celebrity Family Feud.” Through his production company, Harvey beginning in 2019 acquired the rights to produce “Family Feud Africa” which he also hosts. His nationally syndicated radio show, “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” is the most listened-to morning show in America. Harvey made history when he moved his talk show “Steve” to Facebook Watch in 2019. Additionally, Harvey hosts the MISS UNIVERSE® pageant, “NFL Honors” and major broadcasts around the world.

In 2017, Harvey launched Steve Harvey Global (SHG), uniting his various businesses under one roof and one vision. Reflective of his personal brand, SHG creates and delivers entertaining, motivational content, products and experiences to audiences everywhere. The platform has propelled many of today’s emerging technology and entertainment companies. SHG also invests in global ventures focused on technology, education, and entertainment. As a values-based investor, SHG strives to enhance communities and individual lives through its investments and partnerships rooted in a disciplined approach focused on generating results. For more about Harvey, visit www.steveharvey.com.

About Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey is a model and the President/CEO of Lori Harvey Enterprises. She is the founder of SKN by LH, a skincare line that includes her signature five step skin regimen. The brand takes Lori Harvey’s love of entrepreneurship and skincare to the next level. She is also noted for being one of the most influential fashion and beauty women on social media, with a supportive following of 3 million +. Learn more about Lori Harvey and SKN by LH on Instagram.

About MOON Ultra

MOON Ultra is a revolutionary consumer hardware brand founded in 2017 by Edward Madongorere and Dishen “Dixon” Yang. Its flagship product, MOON UltraLight, one of TIME Magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2020,” is a portable lighting device with intuitive touch controls that provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing users to perfectly capture special moments and create dynamic content. The brand continues to revolutionize the tech industry with new innovative products that inspire people to be bold and create. MOON Ultra is now headquartered in Austin, Texas.