Easterly Government Properties Acquires 80,000 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Facility

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired an 80,000 leased square foot Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) Outpatient Clinic located in the Midwest United States.

This state-of-the-art, build-to-suit outpatient clinic was completed in 2021 and recently achieved a Two Green Globes® certification. This facility is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 20 years that does not expire until May 2041.

The facility provides a wide range of medical and ancillary services including, but not limited to primary care, mental health, audiology, optometry, dermatology, radiology, and prosthetics.

“As demonstrated through our most recent VA portfolio acquisition announcement, Easterly believes in the long-term, stable cash flows generated through these brand-new VA outpatient facilities,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Easterly has firmly established itself as a leader in owning these important outpatient facilities that will serve our veterans well into the future. Easterly appreciates the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with this important department of the United States Government.”

The VA is a service-based organization with a sizeable portion of its annual budget going towards the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). The VA, through the VHA, offers a broad range of primary care, specialized care, and related medical and social support services for veterans in need with more than 367,200 full time health care professionals and support staff. The VA, as widely reported, is undergoing a transformation in the design and functionality of its healthcare facilities. The VA is shifting much of its medical treatment from traditional inpatient hospital facilities to state-of-the-art Class A outpatient facilities, often developed and owned by the private sector.

Year to date, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the previously announced joint venture (JV), 10 properties for a total pro rata contractual purchase price of approximately $321.3 million, exceeding its increased $300 million acquisition volume target for the year. Pro forma for this acquisition, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 87 properties totaling 8.3 million square feet.

