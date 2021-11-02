SqlDBM and Pandata Group Partner to Help Clients in their Pursuit of Digital Transformation Through Effective Data Management

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SqlDBM, maker of the eponymous browser-based, cloud-hosted database modeling tool, are pleased to announce their partnership with Pandata Group, a dedicated Snowflake Data Cloud consulting and analytics development company. Henceforth, Pandata Group will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Gold Partner, SqlDBM’s highest partnership tier.

“We are proud to partner with Pandata Group and look forward to setting the gold standard for serving the modern customer when it comes to choosing their cloud data stack,” said Ajay Singh, Head of Product Development at SqlDBM.

As a Gold Partner, Pandata Group will collaborate with SqlDBM on strategy and the creation of educational content geared towards the promotion of thriving data analytics communities--a stated goal for both organizations. By combining SqlDBM’s drive to meet industry demands through innovation and an ever-evolving feature set, and Pandata Group’s expert knowledge of customer needs, the two organizations will evolve their product offerings and better serve their customers.

As users of SqlDBM, Pandata Group understands its importance to the digital transformation roadmap of their clients. “SqlDBM needs to be included in any ‘pure cloud play’ approach to data and analytics,” said Joseph Caparula, Senior Consultant at Pandata Group.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About Pandata Group

Pandata Group is one of North America's only dedicated Snowflake Data Cloud consulting and analytics development companies. We deliver data analytics transformation projects that deliver on the promise of the cloud and extend value to our customers. Unlike traditional Systems Integrators, Pandata Group's mission is to develop and grow the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem by empowering people and enabling organizations. Pandata Group is fueled by our customer’s success, but the company is also a self-professed employee-first organization.