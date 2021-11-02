Stonepeak Partners with Son of a Saint to Invest in New Orleans’ Youth

NEW YORK & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it has pledged $1,000,000 to Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring mentorship and transforming the lives of fatherless boys. The total financial commitment will be distributed over the next four years to help Son of a Saint expand its programming activities, further accelerating the organization’s ability to deliver on its mission.

Alongside this pledge, Stonepeak and Son of a Saint expect to use this meaningful financial investment as the cornerstone of a broader strategic partnership between the two organizations. The partnership will foster additional avenues for Stonepeak and its employees looking to engage more deeply over the coming years to support Son of a Saint’s work in improving the lives of young men from fatherless households in New Orleans and beyond. In particular, the elements of the partnership would focus on career preparation, as well as on-site community service work in New Orleans communities and immersive travel experiences to bring Son of a Saint participants to Stonepeak’s New York-based office.

Stonepeak CEO and Co-Founder Michael Dorrell said, “We are proud to support Son of a Saint, an incredible organization bringing critical social services to the community of New Orleans, as Sonny and the team continue to build out the organization, expand current programming and increase their already significant impact. We look forward to building a deep and meaningful partnership with Son of a Saint in the years to come.”

Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III said, “We are grateful to Stonepeak for this transformational gift and motivated by the longevity of the commitment, which signals a true belief in our mission and impact. Critical investments like these provide unprecedented opportunities for our program and are especially important as Son of a Saint grows strategically and intentionally to support hundreds more boys and set up future generations for success.”

Since its inception in 2011, Son of a Saint has increased its mentee participants from 10 boys to now include 200 young men across Greater New Orleans, all within its first decade of existence. As Son of a Saint continues the crucial work of mentoring and enhancing the lives of fatherless young men in the New Orleans area, the organization is poised to strategically add more programming, more mentors and more boys to its cause throughout 2022. Son of a Saint holistically supports young men who initially enter the program between the ages of 10 and 12, and then remain officially enrolled until the age of 18. The young men stay connected to the organization beyond that time, well into young adulthood. Through its core work, Son of a Saint provides its mentees with mentorship, education, mental health services and travel experiences, as well as internship and service-learning opportunities.

For more information about the organization, including programming, enrichment activities, leadership profiles and opportunities to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 655-8416. Son of a Saint also welcomes contributions or other donations, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 19025, New Orleans, LA 70119. Follow Son of a Saint on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter via @sonofasaintorg for live updates about the organization and its participants.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $39 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, power and renewable energy, transport and logistics, and water. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Austin and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.stonepeakpartners.com.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.