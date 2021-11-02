UJET and Playvox Partner to Optimize Contact Center Agent and Customer Experience.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center, today announced its partnership with Playvox, bringing together UJET’s ultra-modern Enterprise cloud contact center with Playvox’s best-in-class workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities.

Through the partnership with Playvox, a globally recognized software leader in both workforce management and quality management, UJET’s next generation contact center now offers real-time agent forecasting, scheduling, and quality management through its extended suite of workforce engagement capabilities.

The Playvox Suite of cloud-based applications is the first WEM suite built for the digital era, and empowers agents, workforce managers, quality analysts, team leaders, and management with the tools and real-time intelligence needed to create healthy work environments that result in superior customer experiences.

Effective employee engagement is at the heart of exceptional customer service. The integration of Playvox’s advanced WEM capabilities with UJET’s CCaaS 3.0 platform provides a comprehensive solution that enables exceptional experiences and better outcomes for all involved, customers, agents, supervisors, and the brands they represent.

“UJET and Playvox share a similar vision – to empower contact center agents to be their best and deliver amazing customer experiences,” said Carver Matheidas, Vice President of Channels for Playvox. “With this partnership, our two companies are in an even stronger position to provide businesses with the Workforce Engagement Management capabilities they need.”

“There are tremendous synergies and efficiencies to be gained for our customers with the seamless integration of their WEM and CCaaS suites offered through this partnership,” said Tom Puorro, Chief Business Officer for UJET. “We are excited to work with the Playvox team to help brands deliver more modern experiences for their customers and agents that yield better ROI and bottom-line results for their business as well.”

UJET is partnering with Playvox to add workforce forecasting and scheduling along with Playvox Quality Management to its CCaaS 3.0 solution to increase agent performance, effectiveness, and efficiency. This integration further strengthens UJET’s capabilities, enhancing our cloud contact center offering while helping to solidify UJET’s position as the world’s most disruptive, advanced, and fastest-growing cloud contact center.

About Playvox

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands and proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally, and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

