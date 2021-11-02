Mployer Advisor Secures $1.6 Million in Seed Round Funding to Revolutionize the Insurance Broker Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mployer Advisor, the leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance brokers, announced today that it has secured an additional $1.6 million in funding from Martin Ventures and other well-known investors. This is the second round of funding Martin Ventures has led in Mployer Advisor in the past twelve months. This new round of funding will enable Mployer Advisor to deploy new features on its platform, hire additional leadership roles and expand its insurance broker and carrier network.

"Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers purchase over $1 trillion in benefits each year,” said Devin Carty, CEO of Martin Ventures. "We are excited to partner with the leadership team and other investors to grow and scale Mployer Advisor nationally.”

Since its launch in early 2020, Mployer Advisor has transformed the employee benefits space by prioritizing transparency and empowering employers, top brokers, and consultants. Through its proprietary analytics, Mployer Advisor offers employers access to:

84,000+ A.I.-driven benefit design data points to use in negotiating and planning

15,000+ detailed brokerage profiles including employer experience

25,000+ peer employer reviews of brokers

These analytics, combined with the industry’s first localized benefit plan design and cost benchmark reporting for employers, have resulted in an exponential increase in employers utilizing the platform to evaluate and connect with top insurance brokers and consultants.

"This investment will accelerate Mployer Advisor’s mission to create greater transparency for employers into their $1 trillion benefit spend annually and connect them with the right resources to achieve high-quality, cost-effective benefits,” said Brian Freeman, Founder and CEO of Mployer Advisor. “Few employers realize that who they select as their insurance broker has a more significant impact on cost and quality than who they select as their carrier. We are fortunate to be partnering with the Martin Ventures team and other industry leaders to drive value to employers and top brokers.”

Mployer Advisor has added several seasoned healthcare and SaaS professionals to its senior leadership team, including Aaron Clifford as Chief Marketing Officer (formerly with Press Ganey), Weller Emmons as Vice President of Operations (formerly with HCA), Jenny Gensler as Vice President of Sales (formerly with HCA), and Gabriel Sterling as Vice President of Technology (formerly with L3 Technologies). Moreover, Mployer Advisor continues to recruit top talent to propel its mission and impact forward. Over the past six months, Mployer Advisor has more than doubled its employee base and plans to continue hiring aggressively. To accommodate its growing workforce, Mployer Advisor recently opened a new office inside Cummins Station in downtown Nashville.

Mployer Advisor has established itself as a trusted, free-to-use marketplace for businesses to access information and insights on brokers and benefit plan design. To learn more about Mployer Advisor and understand how your employee benefits compare, visit MployerAdvisor.com.

About Mployer Advisor:

Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search, evaluate and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to exceptional benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company’s specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com or follow us on LinkedIn.