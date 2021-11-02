Nautilus, Inc. Introduces New, Enhanced Bowflex® Max Total® 16; Includes One-Year JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform Membership

Integrated with the new connected Bowflex Max Total® 16, the JRNY® digital fitness platform provides unlimited access to voice-coached individualized workouts, world-class trainer-led workouts, an immersive experience traveling the world by pairing workouts with Explore the World™ routes, and integration with other fitness app workouts, which are tracked and saved in the JRNY member’s journal. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today introduced the Bowflex® Max Total® 16 cardio machine — the premier model in the popular, one-of-a-kind Max Trainer line — which includes a 16”, embedded HD touch screen that integrates with the enhanced JRNY® digital fitness platform to help members achieve their fitness goals by offering curated workouts and entertainment options that stream while being coached.

The Bowflex Max Total 16 machine blends the low impact of an elliptical and high intensity of a stepper to offer short, high intensity interval workouts in a compact design. Intended for users who want a challenging, efficient, and effective high-intensity workout, the Max Total 16 features 6-hand position dynamic handles, oversized textured foot pedals, and a magnetic resistance system with 20 levels of resistance that can be adjusted with the turn of a dial.

The Max Total 16 experience is further expanded through the integration with the JRNY digital fitness platform, so users stay engaged and motivated during high calorie burn interval workouts. The platform uses machine learning to create an infinite number of personalized workouts based on an initial fitness assessment and curated, individualized and trainer-led workouts, with new workouts added weekly. Members also have access to Explore the World content, including more than 50 routes from around the world, which auto adjust to their speed in real time, as well as access to the member’s own entertainment subscriptions like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.* For a limited time only, a one-year complimentary JRNY membership is included with the purchase of a Max Total 16.

“Our innovative Max Trainer has been one of our all-time best-selling products. It combines the benefits of an elliptical and stepper in a unique high-intensity interval trainer. Now, combined with the JRNY digital platform, it provides highly personalized, challenging and engaging workouts led by world-class trainers to help our customers reach their fitness goals,” said Jim Barr, CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “Millions of people have permanently changed their workout habits as a result of the pandemic and are realizing the convenience and benefits of working out at home; it’s our mission to continue to offer connected solutions across our line of cardio and strength products.”

Members can also use their JRNY membership to access whole body, off-product workouts including strength, yoga, stretch and Pilates. These workouts vary in length and intensity and can be completed while listening to JRNY Radio.

Bowflex® Max Total® 16 Cardio Machine

Features include:

Built-in 16" HD touch screen to stream entertainment and ability to access workout metrics from phone or tablet with JRNY app.

Virtually unlimited user profiles so everyone in the household can have a custom experience.

Blends the motions of an elliptical and a stepper into one unique workout.

Dual rails and wheels provide a smooth ride.

Steel resistance dial to easily crank up resistance levels (20) for workout difficulty.

6-hand positioned dynamic handles for added workout versatility.

Heart rate armband, heart rate grips and Bluetooth-enabled for smart devices and heart rate monitors.

Compact footprint and transport wheels to easily store around the home.

Bluetooth® speakers, built-in media shelf with accessory tray, USB charging port and dual water bottle holders.

The Bowflex Max Total 16 is the latest addition to Nautilus, Inc.’s individualized connected fitness portfolio. Since September 2020, Nautilus, Inc. has introduced two bikes, three treadmills, and two Max Trainers — all connected with the enhanced JRNY digital fitness platform and HD touchscreens.

The JRNY Platform is available on Bowflex.com, for download in the Google Play and App Stores, and comes pre-loaded on the Max Trainer Max Total 16 and M9 machines, the VeloCore® and C7 bikes, and T7, T10 and T22 treadmills. Members can also utilize JRNY’s bring-your-own-device feature and use their own smart phone or tablet to access the JRNY platform on the Bowflex® C6 and Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bikes. Following the 1-year trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes.

A new web-based customer portal has been launched where members can learn more about the JRNY platform, updates on the latest features, as well as manage their accounts. Available at http://www.jrny.com, the new portal allows customers to update expired credit cards, reactivate their membership, update their password, pause a membership in the offseason, as well as choose to renew their membership monthly or change their plan.

The Bowflex Max Total 16 is available for direct purchase for $2,799 (MSRP). For more information about the Bowflex Max Total 16, or JRNY digital fitness platform, please visit: https://www.bowflex.com.

*Requires a subscription to the streaming service, not included. Also requires a JRNY® digital fitness platform membership to access the streaming service from the console.

About JRNY® Digital Fitness Platform

The JRNY platform uses machine learning to create personalized treadmill, indoor bike, and Max Trainer machine workouts based on an initial fitness assessment. The platform assesses the member’s fitness level and recommends these workouts based on their abilities, available time, mood, and the workout experiences they prefer, and continues to learn and adapt — removing the guesswork from achieving a productive and satisfying workout. JRNY members receive voice-coached individualized workouts for compatible Bowflex connected cardio machines, trainer-led cardio and strength video workouts, the ability to travel the world by pairing workouts with Explore the World™ routes, and access, from the consoles of select Bowflex products, to the member’s own entertainment subscriptions like HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global leader in digitally connected home fitness solutions. The company’s brand family includes Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Schwinn®, and JRNY®, its digital fitness platform. With a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, and strength training products, Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences and in doing so, envisions building a healthier world, one person at a time.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, the company’s products are sold direct to consumer on brand websites and through retail partners and are available throughout the U.S. and internationally. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

This press release includes forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: projected, targeted or forecasted financial, operating results and capital expenditures, including but not limited to net sales growth rates, gross margins, operating expenses, operating margins, anticipated demand for the Company's new and existing products, statements regarding the Company's prospects, resources or capabilities; planned investments, strategic initiatives and the anticipated or targeted results of such initiatives; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; and planned operational initiatives and the anticipated cost-saving results of such initiatives. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause Nautilus, Inc.’s actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements also include: weaker than expected demand for new or existing products; our ability to timely acquire inventory that meets our quality control standards from sole source foreign manufacturers at acceptable costs; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions, including shipping delays due to the severe shortage of shipping containers; an inability to pass along or otherwise mitigate the impact of raw material price increases and other cost pressures, including unfavorable currency exchange rates and increased shipping costs; experiencing delays and/or greater than anticipated costs in connection with launch of new products, entry into new markets, or strategic initiatives; our ability to hire and retain key management personnel; changes in consumer fitness trends; changes in the media consumption habits of our target consumers or the effectiveness of our media advertising; a decline in consumer spending due to unfavorable economic conditions; risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises; softness in the retail marketplace; availability and timing of capital for financing our strategic initiatives, including being able to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; changes in the financial markets, including changes in credit markets and interest rates that affect our ability to access those markets on favorable terms and the impact of any future impairment. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings are available on our website or at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events or circumstances.