Icon Source Launches Groundbreaking NCAA Athlete Incentive Program

Drew Butler, VP of Collegiate at Icon Source shares details of the new Icon Access platform, a progressive brand partnership program that allows any and every NCAA student-athlete access to discount codes, special offers, and cash incentives from some of the premier companies in America.

Drew Butler, VP of Collegiate at Icon Source shares details of the new Icon Access platform, a progressive brand partnership program that allows any and every NCAA student-athlete access to discount codes, special offers, and cash incentives from some of the premier companies in America.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icon Source - the digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes – announces today the launch of Icon Access, a progressive incentive program offering NCAA student athletes access to brand discounts, special offers, and cash incentives. As a member of Icon Access, NCAA student athletes receive exclusive perks regardless of school, sport, or grade level while increasing their exposure to participating brands for sponsorships and paid partnerships.

The inaugural program features the steepest discounts offered anywhere from top brands including YouTube, Spartan Races, Freshly, Mossy Oak, Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza, and OtterBox. Collectively with Icon Source, each Icon Access brand partner recognizes college athletes juggle academics and the rigorous schedule of sports, often leaving little time for a job too. The groundbreaking Icon Access program offers a platform to give back to all college athletes across the U.S. and could not be possible without the generous support of its brand partners.

As a direct response to the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy announced earlier this year, Icon Access is the largest combined NIL deal to date. The program is expected to generate over $25 million in value to student athletes within the first year.

“Icon Source’s mission is to add value to every collegiate athlete in every sport,” said Drew Butler, Executive Vice President of Collegiate at Icon Source. “For emerging collegiate athletes, a program of this kind directly connects them to premiere products so they can be rewarded for their time in the gym, on the court, field, or track and provides opportunities for expanded sponsorships with premium brands.”

For additional details of the program and to sign up, visit https://www.iconsource.com/iconaccess.html.

Icon Source is the first-of-its-kind solution for companies of all sizes looking to access and engage emerging college and professional athletes. The company’s platform alleviates the cumbersome process brands face when looking to access talent with the ease of online athlete search, direct connection, contract management, and payment services.

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. The Denver-based startup is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with a professional athlete. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.