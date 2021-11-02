INVZBL Taps TD SYNNEX as Exclusive Distribution Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVZBL, a technology company specializing in UV-C disinfection products, today announced TD SYNNEX as its exclusive distribution partner. The agreement gives INVZBL access to TD SYNNEX’ massive reseller/dealer network across a host of vertical markets.

The announcement comes as INVZBL sees continued growth through its industry-leading technology, including its N-AIR UV-C Ceiling Panel Air Purifiers available commercially to a range of businesses in the education, enterprise, government, healthcare and hospitality industries.

“INVZBL was established to provide a safe and convenient cleaning solution for high-touch items and shared spaces. We have invested heavily in developing our technology, and now we are thrilled to expand our distribution capabilities through this partnership with TD SYNNEX,” says Chuck Morrison, founder and CEO of INVZBL. “This will allow INVZBL to scale its business more effectively and reach more consumers looking to benefit from UV-C disinfection technology.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to offering innovative solutions that help ensure the safety of offices, classrooms, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and hospitals as businesses open back up, employees return to the workplace and students return to the classroom,” says TJ Trojan, Senior Vice President, Mobility, Unified Communications, AV, TD SYNNEX. “We are excited to work with an industry leader like INVZBL to help facilitate the growth of UV-C technology through our distribution capabilities and network.”

About INVZBL

INVZBL is a technology company specializing in UV-C disinfection products designed in the United States. The company’s industry-leading technology is available commercially to a range of businesses in the education, enterprise, government, healthcare and hospitality industries. INVZBL’s N-AIR UV-C Ceiling Panel Air Purifier kills bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 and SARS. INVZBL’s Z13 and B3 cabinet models kill 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and infectious pathogens such as Candida, E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 in three minutes. To find out more, visit www.INVZBL.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

