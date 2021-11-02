DāSTOR Selects Carma for Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carma today announced that DāSTOR has selected the entire suite of Carma offerings to support operations across all DāSTOR data centers.

DāSTOR will implement the fully integrated Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform, including CRM, ordering, service delivery capabilities (BSS), physical inventory management (OSS), and customer-facing portal to ensure everyone in the organization operates from the same set of data and processes information through a single unified platform. Carma’s foundational network inventory design incorporates the pedigree of every asset, how each asset is powered, and how each asset is interconnected before aggregating those assets into functional services.

"In addition to boosting customer engagement, Carma gives us complete visibility into all aspects of our business, which is critical when you’re integrating multiple operations after an acquisition,” said DāSTOR Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mulqueen. “As DāSTOR continues to integrate assets and services to deliver a seamless critical digital infrastructure experience for our clients, it's been an impressive journey working with the Carma team to implement a highly functional solution that provides us a holistic view of our business.”

Carma is the first true SaaS offering that has been tailored for telecom verticals and enterprise management. All DāSTOR teams, from Finance to Engineering to Sales, will have access to the same trusted data, reducing the service delivery time and improving the customer experience.

"Our robust set of CRM, OSS, and BSS capabilities dramatically reduces friction, complexity, and cost across the IT stack,” said Carma Chief Executive Frank McDermott. “Carma was developed for rapid implementation to accelerate our customers’ businesses. Our simple SaaS model uses secure and accessible cloud technology, making our solutions scalable and cost effective for all networks and data centers.”

Carma addresses the unique challenges of today’s telecommunications businesses with an industry-focused solution that aggregates 19 different functions into one system. Traditionally disjointed silos like space, power, interconnection, conduit, fiber, impact analysis, and customer communication come together for the most capable, ubiquitous, and scalable platform available.

About DāSTOR

DāSTOR provides enterprise-class data center solutions that leverage foundational infrastructure and interconnectivity to drive scalable, reliable digital services. Core services include colocation, public/private cloud connectivity, and disaster recovery solutions supported by high compliance standards and managed service capabilities. With DāSTOR, customers seamlessly connect to partners and clients for a more secure digital experience. Learn more at https://dastorllc.com/.

About Carma, Inc.

Carma, a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, ISV Cloud Embed Partner, and Dynamics 365 Telecom Accelerator Member, builds a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the foundational network inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company’s multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.