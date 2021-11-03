SPARK Microsystems Scales APAC UWB Distributor Network

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPARK Microsystems, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB), today announced two Asia-Pacific (APAC) distributors have joined the company’s expanding sales and support network. SPARK Microsystems will be represented by Skysoon in China and Edom in Taiwan, Greater China, India, Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. This announcement comes shortly after SPARK Microsystems announced an expanded sales and support network in EMEA.

“SPARK Microsystems understands the need to serve our APAC customers on the regional-level,” said Geo Hsiao, SPARK Microsystems Sr. Sales Director, APAC. “The distributor network we’ve established in APAC, ensures sales and support resources for our customers in this consistently fast-growing market.”

SPARK Microsystems CEO Fares Mubarak added: “The APAC consumer electronics landscape represents a major market opportunity for the adoption of SPARK Microsystems' products in industries such as AR/VR, audio, gaming and the industrial IoT. We see tremendous value in engaging and building our community relationships in APAC through our distributors and partners. This expansion demonstrates that, and we remain committed to providing strong, localized support at the regional-level.”

The SPARK Microsystems series of low power UWB wireless transceiver ICs enables a new class of short-range wireless connectivity applications, including gaming peripherals and AR/VR headsets, smart home devices and battery-less IoT sensors. The UWB wireless transceivers support uninterrupted, rich data streaming as well as accurate ranging and positioning with orders of magnitude better energy efficiency, latency and throughput than Bluetooth Low Energy or ZigBee. SPARK’s UWB technology significantly extends the battery life of electronic devices and enables the battery-less operation of wireless devices such as sensors when paired with energy harvesting technologies.

