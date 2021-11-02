OmniLife Joins Forces with ATP-Bio To Advance Software.

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniLife, a health technology communication and collaboration platform, has launched an affiliation with ATP-Bio as an official ATP-Bio member to work together to advance its software into the organ, tissue, cell preservation and regenerative medicine industries.

OmniLife’s groundbreaking technology platform is designed to improve communication between all key stakeholders in the organ and tissue donation, transplantation, and research industries.

A National Science Foundation-funded Engineering Research Center, Advanced Technologies for the Preservation of Biological Systems (ATP-Bio) aims to “stop biological time” and radically extend the ability to bank and transport cells, aquatic embryos, tissue, skin, whole organs, microphysiological systems (“organs-on-a-chip”), and even whole organisms. ATP-Bio partners with for-profit and non-profit organizations to translate and commercialize ATP-Bio technologies and to support biopreservation workforce development. ATP-Bio technologies will impact key global industries including regenerative medicine, organ and tissue transplantation, pharmaceutics, aquaculture, as well as biodiversity and conservation efforts. ATP-Bio is co-led by the University of Minnesota and Massachusetts General Hospital. The University of California Riverside and University of California Berkeley are core collaborating institutions.

“It is critical to extend the duration of organ storage from hours to days or weeks to minimize organ wasting. Recent scientific progress by multiple ATP-Bio investigators is very promising, and we are looking forward to continuing this important work advancing organ preservation to save lives,” said ATP-Bio Deputy Director Mehmet Toner, PhD, co-director of the Center for Engineering in Medicine and Surgery in the Department of Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the MGH and Harvard Medical School.

OmniLife’s current research platform is aimed at improving communication and accessibility to donated biologics for researchers, and the company is building life-saving software not only for today but for the evolution of “Transplant 2.0” which will be centralized around organ banks, engineered organs and tissues, and genomics, and not necessarily a deceased donor.

OmniLife’s CEO Dalton Shaull says that is just the beginning and sees a future where researchers on the platform will go from ‘consuming biologics to producing biologics.’

“One thing that is clear is that we will never have enough donated organs to continually meet an ever-growing demand. To bring waitlist time to zero we must leverage emerging sciences and technologies around organ preservation and engineering,” said Shaull. “There will need to be a platform that assists with the ordering, matching, and transplantation of ‘made-to-order’ organs and tissues which have been derived from the patient’s own cells.”

“It’s not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ these emerging technologies will fundamentally shift how the entire market works,” said Shaull. “Our partnership with ATP-Bio is an investment in our commitment to educate, accelerate, and realize the impact of cryopreservation on organ and tissue transplantation and ultimately the advancement of human health.”

About OmniLife:

OmniLife is a certified Benefit Corporation focused on maximizing the gift of life for purposes of transplantation and research. OmniLife is the only end-to-end communication system that is built specifically to create a more connected and collaborative allotransplant ecosystem. For learn more visit their website or contact info@getomnilife.com

https://www.getomnilife.com/about-us/

About ATP-Bio: For more information please contact atp-bio@umn.edu or visit us at https://www.atp-bio.org/

About the Institute for Engineering in Medicine

ATP-Bio is an affiliated center of the University of Minnesota’s Institute for Engineering in Medicine (IEM). IEM promotes innovative, collaborative research between health scientists, clinicians, physical scientists and engineers, and members of the local biomedical industry to forge new discoveries and improve human health.

About Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Engineering in Medicine and Surgery

The Center for Engineering in Medicine and Surgery (CEMS) at Massachusetts General Hospital aims to bring the principles and tools of biomedical engineering to the forefront of biomedical research and patient care through cutting-edge research and the training of MDs, PhDs, and predoctoral students.