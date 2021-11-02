BP Implements Halliburton DecisionSpace®365 to Streamline and Automate Well Design Process.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced the successful deployment of Landmark’s Digital Well Program® as a core component of BP’s Well Design Optimizer project.

The Well Design Optimizer streamlines and automates the well planning process to empower users to optimize well designs for placement and production. The solution uses Landmark’s Digital Well Program®, a DecisionSpace® 365 cloud application, which combines planning and design processes on a single and open platform to transform how wells are constructed and delivered.

Digital Well Program helps BP to accelerate their end-to-end well delivery and increase efficiency through automated workflows, multi-scenario analysis, and digital twin models.

“ Halliburton is excited to collaborate with BP to reduce planning time, accelerate design cycles, and increase well design accuracy,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “ This open and agile collaboration highlights the operational impact of digital workflows and data-driven decisions based on a standards and cloud-based software suite.”

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.