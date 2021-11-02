ABAG Simplifies Security with Citrix®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Work has changed, and security is changing with it. To keep pace, leading companies are turning to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS). Take The Asamer Baustoffe AG Group (ABAG Group). To accommodate the new reality of hybrid work, the company has implemented Citrix digital workspace and secure access solutions to protect its remote workers and the apps and information they rely on to get things done in a simple, unified way.

"Within the office, we have a firewall in place, and we can filter web content and check data streams for malware," explains Christian Katterl, Team Leader Technical IT, ABAG "But when our employees work from home with company-owned devices via their private WLAN, we no longer have any control over Internet traffic.”

Gaining Control

To solve this problem, ABAG moved to strengthen and modernize its security measures.

“We needed a solution that would give us full control on securing web and SaaS access for our hybrid workforce, with the flexibility and automated scale of a cloud-delivered service,” Katterl said.

And it found one in Citrix Secure Internet Access™, a comprehensive, cloud-delivered service that secures access to web and SaaS applications, regardless of the location, endpoint, or network over which a user accesses them.

"The idea was not to monitor our employees or completely restrict the private use of company devices, but to better protect our environment from the wide range of threats from the web, while at the same time providing our employees with the performance they need to do their best work - regardless of whether they are working at headquarters, in a branch office, or at home,” Katterl said.

With Citrix Secure Internet Access, IT managers at ABAG Group have complete visibility into all web traffic which they can leverage to quickly identify security-related events and policy violations and mitigate their impact. For example, a user risk dashboard immediately indicates when users attempt to access blocked pages and automatically notifies the IT team.

Unifying Security

And it is delivered across the globe using over 100 points of presence as a single, integrated solution that combines multiple security services:

A secure web gateway uses URL filtering to block access to unwanted websites and scans all encrypted and unencrypted web content for potential threats.

Cloud access security broker functions help identify and manage access to sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS applications.

Malware protection and sand-boxing capabilities keep employees protected from known, unknown, and zero-day threats.

Data loss prevention and anomaly detection functions ensure that sensitive corporate information is not lost to bad actors.

“This makes securing our digital workplaces much easier," Katterl said.

Simplifying IT

It has also helped the company achieve another goal: to simplify the management of its infrastructure.

“With its cloud-delivered approach, Citrix relieves us enormously in our day-to-day work,” Katterl said. “We don't have to worry about the operation and maintenance of the solution and can flexibly scale the performance to meet our business needs.”

Citrix offers a complete range of secure access solutions that provide a unified, comprehensive approach to securing apps and data while improving the employee experience and simplifying operations. Click here to learn more about how ABAG is using these solutions to deliver the future of secure, distributed work.

