The Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™) is affiliating with Wake Forest University School of Professional Studies (SPS)

STONINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™), is affiliating with the School of Professional Studies (SPS) at Wake Forest University to provide the industry’s first executive education certificate in fiduciary studies. Courses will be taught by world-class faculty from both CBCF and Wake Forest.

There are more than 17.5 million individuals who serve others in a lay fiduciary capacity.1 In turn, these fiduciaries manage $26.5 trillion dollars’ worth of holdings in pension plans, foundations, endowments, health and welfare plans, and personal trusts. As critical as their function is to the fiscal health of the country, currently no university offers programs to support the critical leadership and stewardship roles of these key decision-makers.

In addition, there are hundreds of thousands of professional fiduciaries who serve as investment advisors and investment managers to institutional and individual investors.

Founded in 1834, Wake Forest is ranked by US News as being #28 amongst all National Universities, and has campuses in North Carolina in Winston Salem, and uptown Charlotte, a major hub of banks and other financial services and insurance firms. “We are excited to affiliate with such a top university that has such a long history of serving our target industries“, says CBCF CEO Don Trone.

“As Wake Forest continues to grow its professional program and certificate offerings, we realize the importance of offerings like fiduciary studies and the industries fiduciaries serve,” says Dr. Charles Iacovou, Wake Forest University Vice Provost of Charlotte Programs and Dean of the School of Professional Studies. “We believe this compelling program will address important learning needs for such professionals.”

“The non-credit curriculum for the new executive education certificates in fiduciary studies will initially consist of two certificates: reports Keith Loveland, JD, BCF™, who heads the CBCF Curriculum Committee. “The first, the Certificate in Fiduciary Studies and Behavioral Governance, will include coursework on new research and studies that amplify and improve fiduciary decision-making outcomes. Topics will include the use of psychometric instruments, Neuro-fiduciary, Behavioral Governance, FiduciaryMetrics, and Behavioral Ethics.”

“The second level of coursework, leading to a Certificate in Applied Fiduciary Practices, will include non-credit curriculums that have been designed for each of the various fiduciary silos,” reports Mary Kathryn Campion, Ph.D., who has served as a coach for the development of several CBCF curriculums. “Candidates for the training will be able to select from the following areas of specialization: qualified DC plans; tax-exempt DC plans, DB plans; foundations and endowments; wealth management; insurance; health and welfare plans; personal trusts; and indigenous studies; and ancillary material: ESG/SRI, The Wisdom of Outsourcing, and Cybersecurity.”

About the BCF™ Mark: The Board Certified Fiduciary™ (BCF™) is a professional mark awarded by the Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™, (CBCF™) that recognizes the knowledge, skills, work experience and special expertise of an exemplary fiduciary leader.

About the Center: The Center for Board Certified Fiduciaries™ (CBCF™) is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) founded and funded by fiduciary advocates. The CBCF™ will be affiliating with Wake Forest University in order to provide programs in fiduciary leadership, stewardship, and governance. Learn more at www.c-bcf.com.

About Wake Forest School of Professional Studies: The School of Professional Studies is the newest school from Wake Forest University. SPS houses innovative graduate degree and non-degree programs, including certificates and other credentials, for working professionals. Focused on developing accessible and market-relevant programs that build upon Wake Forest's current areas of strength and deliver future professional development education that is essential to the growing economy of many cities, including Charlotte where the School of Professional Studies is located. Learn more at sps.wfu.edu

1 Original research on the number of fiduciaries and the assets they manage was conducted by CBCF and led by Allan Henriques, JD, AIFA®, BCF™.