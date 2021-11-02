O2 Invests in Capital Construction

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has partnered with Capital Construction, LLC (www.capitalmn.com) and its CEO, Andy Oakes, to support the company’s rapid growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded by Andy Oakes in 2011, Capital Construction (“Capital”) is a provider of roof replacement and other exterior restoration services to single-family and multi-family residential customers. Capital focuses on restoring properties that have been damaged by hail and/or wind and guides its customers through the complex construction and insurance processes with a high-touch, tech-enabled approach that is a true differentiator in the fragmented roofing landscape. Capital is headquartered in Burnsville, MN.

Andy Oakes, CEO of Capital, commented, “We have seen tremendous growth over our 10+ year history and feel that we are at an inflection point in our growth given the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of us in our current markets as well as in new markets. We believe that O2 is the ideal partner to help us capitalize on our many growth initiatives, including strategic M&A opportunities, as we look to continue to aggressively scale the platform.”

Mike Cotant at O2 commented, “Andy and his team have built Capital into one of the leading roof restoration providers in the country, with a reputation for delivering best-in-class services and products to its customers. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to building on the company’s impressive historical growth trajectory to expand the platform into new geographies.”

Capital Construction is the fifth platform investment for O2’s most recent fund, O2 Investment Partners Fund III.

About Capital Construction:

Founded in 2011, Capital Construction is a provider of roof replacement and other exterior restoration services to single-family and multi-family residential customers. Capital focuses on restoring properties that have been damaged by hail and/or wind and guides its customers through the complex construction and insurance processes with a high-touch, tech-enabled approach that is a true differentiator in the fragmented roofing landscape. Capital is headquartered in Burnsville, MN. Additional information is available at www.capitalmn.com.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.