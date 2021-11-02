University of Phoenix Collaborates with Arizona Diamondbacks® to Provide Full-Tuition Scholarship

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is sponsoring a full-tuition scholarship, “D-backs For Change,” for a bachelor’s degree for employees of the Arizona Diamondbacks. A collaboration between the two organizations offers applicants the opportunity to pursue a higher education and work towards career mobility.

Education costs are rising an average of 2.6% every year in the U.S. University of Phoenix and the Arizona Diamondbacks recognize that individuals encounter barriers – of cost, time, commitments, and circumstance – to reaching their academic and career goals. Scholarships are effective and highly desirable sources of financial support for students because they typically do not require repayment.

“We appreciate the support of the Arizona Diamondbacks in sponsoring the ‘D-backs for Change’ scholarship for a student,” stated John Woods, Ph.D., chief academic officer and provost of University of Phoenix. “Scholarships offer significant opportunity and hope to individuals seeking a pathway to higher education. Because we believe scholarships aren’t just for a chosen few, we’re grateful to work with the Arizona Diamondbacks to make more scholarship opportunities accessible to working adults.”

University of Phoenix offers career-relevant education, personal support and flexible, on-demand learning opportunities for working adults — all with fixed, affordable tuition and options to save time and money.

“Education should hold practical value, and that’s why we chose to offer the ‘D-backs for Change’ scholarship through the University of Phoenix,” stated D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “We know that they are committed to student success and accessibility, making a college degree more attainable. We are proud to collaborate on this scholarship and bring life changing support to someone’s academic journey.”

University of Phoenix offers more than 100 online programs aligned to 300+ real-world occupations. University of Phoenix includes seven specialized, career-focused colleges, with over 100 degree and certificate options — 80% of which are in high-growth fields. University of Phoenix has been continuously accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and its predecessor since 1978, which means programs meet rigorous academic standards.

Learn more here about The D-backs for Change Scholarship.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the Arizona Diamondbacks:

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs’ pinnacle on-field moments include their 2001 World Series title and 5 National League West division titles. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated nearly $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community. The team established D-backs for Change to level the playing field with an unequivocal commitment to improving organizational diversity, equity and inclusion, and seeking to improve the lives of those who have been and continue to be disadvantaged as a result of systemic social injustice. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com and connect on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.