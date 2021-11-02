Ultra Air to Launch With Navitaire to Offer Travelers a Better Way to Travel

MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultra Air, Colombia’s new ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has chosen Navitaire’s Airline Platform to launch its services. The airline will use Navitaire’s New Skies® digital-first airline platform for reservations and retailing, and its integrated day-of-departure, Digital Experience Suite, NDC Gateway, Ancillary Revenue Optimization, revenue accounting and loyalty solutions. Navitaire, an Amadeus company, provides technology and business solutions to the airline industry, powering over 60 of the world’s leading low-cost and hybrid carriers today.

As an ULCC, Ultra Air will offer low fares, greater choice, and easy, digital convenience to travelers, making regional travel more accessible and enticing travelers to explore Colombia and Latin America. Ultra Air will launch with a fleet of A320 jets from hubs in Medellín, Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, and aims to grow to 40 aircraft over the next five years.

Navitaire’s digital commerce and digital experience capabilities are part of a strong foundation designed to let newly launching airlines like Ultra Air define their model and add features at their own pace. Using Navitaire’s extensive API suite, proven retailing, and distribution capabilities gives the airline flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, lets Ultra Air readily connect with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

The Ultra Air executive team brings a wealth of experience, having earned superb credentials working with global carriers and leading LCCs in the region. Navitaire’s integrated solutions provide this seasoned group of entrepreneurs with a versatile toolkit to jumpstart and compete as a data-driven airline.

“This is the third time I get to work with Navitaire and I am extremely excited about the possibilities with the Navitaire suite of products,” said William Shaw, Ultra Air CEO.

“Navitaire is proud to partner with UItra Air to help its launch and we are excited to share our deep experience working alongside many of the world’s most successful airlines since they were start-ups,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Our digital-first solutions provide Ultra Air with an open, connected, and reliable platform, all underpinned by agile, modern technology ideally suited for today’s digital world.”

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, e-commerce-first airline platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics, and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach that manages both the offer and the order throughout the passenger lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision-making and omnichannel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.

About Ultra Air

Ultra Air (www.ultraair.com) the new ultra-low-cost airline plans to be ready for takeoff at the end of 2021, after receiving authorization from the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia to operate commercial flights in local and international destinations such as Quito, Lima, Aruba, Curaçao, Punta Cana, Cancun and Mexico City. Ultra Air chose the Airbus A320 family to operate its fleet from José María Córdova airport hub in Rionegro. Ultra Air's entry into the market will reduce air fares by 20% and will generate approximately 36,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.