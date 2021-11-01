OrbitWeb Achieves New Google Partner Requirements

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrbitWeb, a digital marketing agency in the Greater Toronto Area, announced that it has achieved the new Google Partner requirements. This partnership celebrates OrbitWeb’s expertise in demonstrating successful industry best practices.

“We’ve been a Google Partner for two years now here at OrbitWeb. The idea came after we decided to launch a PPC Management service for our web design clients back in 2018. At that time, our focus was on Web Development. However, there was a clear need to provide a complete Search Engine Optimization & Marketing solution to our existing and future clients,” says Rigoberto Guadron, CEO at OrbitWeb. “We’re very pleased with the Google Partners Programme and look forward to working with Google to grow our PPC Management offering further over the coming years.”

With the Google Partner status, OrbitWeb stays ahead of the curve by working directly with Google to help clients get the most out of their marketing budgets using the latest Google tools and products. In order to achieve this certification, OrbitWeb met eligibility requirements which included passing certification exams that demonstrated expertise with managing Google accounts, continued best practices, and maintaining minimum spending levels.

About OrbitWeb: OrbitWeb is a data-driven digital marketing agency from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). OrbitWeb offers integral solutions that propel businesses into the digital space. OrbitWeb is BBB Accredited and ranked one of the TOP PPC companies in Toronto according to Upcity.com

About Google: Google Partners is a marketing program for advertising agencies that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. The Google Partners program was launched in 2013 to provide Partners with the tools, resources, and support to enable them to grow so they can help advertisers succeed.